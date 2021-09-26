A Day of Cardinals Firsts for A.J. Green, James Conner

The two offseason acquisitions for the Cardinals stepped up in Sunday's victory over the Jaguars.

The Cardinals signed wide receiver A.J. Green and running back James Conner this offseason to fill roles missing on last year's offense.

Green (6-4) is the tallest receiver quarterback Kyler Murray said he's ever worked with, a player with the ability to line up outside opposite of DeAndre Hopkins.

This has allowed the Cardinals to move wide receiver Christian Kirk to the slot, his more natural position.

Conner is a 230-pound power back, but also someone with good hands and downhill speed.

Both players had major roles in Arizona's 31-19 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Green gained 112 yards on five receptions, his first 100-yard day as a Cardinal. He received a game ball in the locker room for his effort.

"This is a learning curve for me, I just got to keep learning every week," Green said postgame. "We've got great guys that I run with."

Murray and Green didn't connect on the receiver's first target, a catchable pass. From there, they went 5-for-5 with a 10-yard play being the shortest.

Early in the fourth quarter, Murray dropped back and launched a moon ball down the seams on third-and-9. The Cardinals had struggled on third down throughout the game.

Green was one-on-one, and the ball was 50/50.

He came back to the ball and went up to make the catch, which resulted in 36 yards for Arizona.

Six plays later, the Cardinals punched the ball in for six with Conner, and the score was 30-19.

"You add guys like A.J. Green and DeAndre Hopkins and (center) Rodney Hudson, that definitely makes my job easier calling plays," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said.

That drive was huge for the Cardinals, as it knocked off nearly seven minutes and created separation with Jacksonville.

Conner carried the ball 11 times for 43 yards and scored his first two touchdowns for his new team on Sunday. He gained 36 yards on his final eight runs and was the team's leading rusher.

"I like the run game," Murray said postgame. "I love what we did on the ground."

The former Steeler also made a one-handed grab on a 10-yard pass play.

Sunday's game was not perfect for Arizona, but having the two offseason additions step up when needed was a plus.