Arizona Cardinals Andy Isabella Inactive against New York Giants

All indications were trending that Daniel Jones would start at quarterback for the New York Giants in their game against the Cardinals Sunday.

That is now expected with Jones active for the game. He did not play last Sunday when Colt McCoy was the backup in the team’s 17-12 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

For the Cardinals, the biggest surprise on the inactive list is wide receiver Andy Isabella, the former second-round draft pick who has 21 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns this season. His 10.7-yard average per catch is skewed by a 54-yard play earlier in the year. His other 20 receptions have totaled 170 yards (8.5 average).

Isabella was not listed on the injury report at all this week and appears to be a healthy scratch.

Three players added to the Cardinals' active roster Saturday will dress for the game. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and cornerback Kevin Peterson (concussion) were activated from their designated to return status from reserve/injured, while tight end Seth DeValve was elevated from the practice squad.

Meanwhile, kicker Zane Gonzalez, who was downgraded from questionable to out Saturday because of a back injury, is inactive with Mike Nugent elevated from the practice squad and doing the kicking Sunday. The other players listed as questionable Friday are all active including wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back), running back Kenyan Drake (hip), tackle Kelvin Beachum (back) and linebackers Isaiah Simmons (neck/back) and De’Vondre Campbell (ankle).

Inactive for the Cardinals, in addition to Gonzalez and Isabella, are safety Jalen Thompson (ankle), quarterback Brett Hundley, running back Eno Benjamin, tackle Josh Miles and guard Max Garcia.

For the Giants, in addition to Jones, linebacker Blake Martinez (back) is active. He did not practice two of three days this week.

Inactive for the Giants are wide receiver Dante Pettis, cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee), linebacker T.J. Brunson, tackles Kyle Murphy and Jackson Barton and defensive end R.J. McIntosh.