'Love Andy': Isabella Takes Advantage of Opportunity in Loss

The groin injury Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk suffered in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions created an opportunity for other young players at the position. Targets have been hard to come by with the introduction of superstar DeAndre Hopkins, coupled with the veteran presence of Larry Fitzgerald.

Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Andy Isabella took advantage.

It was an important step for the second-year receiver, who was drafted in the second round in 2019 out of Massachusetts, after dealing with his own personal demons during his rookie season. He admitted to playing too much into other people's expectations and not relying on the tendencies that got him to the NFL in the first place.

"I think just my mind was one of the biggest things that was holding me back," Isabella said following the Cardinals 26-23 loss Sunday. "I let a lot of people get in my mind and I think me changing my mindset where — I worked so hard for this and there's no reason why I shouldn't go out there with an edge; and I can play out there. And that was one of my big things this year, was my mindset and controlling my mind. Not letting my own mind defeat me."

The mental strides were apparent in Week 3 as Isabella was second-highest on the team in receiving yards with 47 — behind a 10-catch, 137-yard performance from Hopkins — on four receptions. He also led all receivers in scores with two touchdowns.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction," Isabella said of his performance. "Came out with an edge today, got a lot of opportunities and you never know when you're going to get your next opportunity. I'm very grateful for the opportunities today and came out with that edge and played with that edge and made plays."

The first of Isabella's two scoring catches came via a beautifully-lofted back-shoulder fade that quarterback Kyler Murray sent 13 yards into the back of the end zone. Isabella beat cornerback Darryl Roberts off the line of scrimmage in the slot and Murray placed a perfect pass right into his grasp, capping a nine-play, 80-yard drive that took 4:08 and gave Arizona a 7-3 lead.

The latter also came in the red zone when Murray tossed a 4-yard pass to Isabella for the touchdown, regaining a lead at 23-20. Isabella again picked on Roberts, beating the press man coverage and diving across the goal line after the reception.

"Man coverage and my job is to win the route," Isabella said on what he saw on the two scoring catches. "Kyler made great throws and we executed them really well."

Heralded in training camp for the apparent improvements he made in the offseason, Isabella had zero receptions against San Francisco, but followed that performance with two catches on three targets for 67 yards versus Washington. That included a 54-yard deep shot that Murray actually underthrew, otherwise it would have likely been a touchdown.

"He's done a nice job all through training camp," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said post-game. "Came back, game has slowed down for him, really worked hard at his craft and it was good to see him have that success today. We've got to continue to find ways to get him the football and we have some talented wideouts that we've got to maximize those guys."

Isabella was the third-most targeted receiver by Murray in the game, behind Hopkins' 12 and KeeSean Johnson's seven. The chemistry the two have built is starting to translate into results on the field. Continued production will only help build Isabella's confidence and should alleviate fans' concerns about general manager Steve Keim's decision to select him last year.

For Murray, he said he knew Isabella had the ability to perform at a high level all along.

"Love Andy," Murray said Sunday. "I told you all what he's capable of. I'm glad to see him get his opportunity today."

