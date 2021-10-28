Cardinals Make Roster Moves Ahead of Thursday Night Football

The Cardinals elevated a few players to the active roster for Thursday night's game vs. Green Bay.

On Thursday, the Arizona Cardinals announced several roster moves in advance of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

The team signed offensive lineman Zack Johnson to the active roster from the practice squad. Johnson is capable of playing guard and center, and may be a key piece to the game considering the questionable status of center Max Garcia.

We will know the ultimate status of Garcia 90 minutes before game time.

Johnson signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Sept. 30 after playing with the Packers during the preseason. He spent his entire rookie season on Green Bay’s practice squad last year after originally joining the Packers in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent from North Dakota State.

The Cardinals also elevated guard Danny Isidora and defensive lineman Josh Mauro to the active roster from the practice squad as standard elevations.

Isidora has played in each of the past three games with Arizona after being elevated from the practice squad. He signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Sept. 29. Mauro played last week against Houston and had one tackle after being elevated from the practice squad. He was re-signed to Arizona’s practice squad on Oct. 19 after spending training camp with the team.

Mauro played in three games (two starts) last season with Arizona and had five tackles and one sack after previously playing 47 games (26 starts) with the Cardinals between 2014-17. Mauro now is elevated to the squad following news of J.J. Watt's shoulder injury, which may put him out for the season.

Arizona also elevated linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Walker signed with the Cardinals practice squad on Oct. 13 and played the past two games, making two special-teams tackles and one tackle on defense. He played 30 games (11 starts) with Arizona in 2018-19.

As for the Packers, they activated tight end Dominique Dafney from injured reserve, lifted a roster exemption from receiver Malik Taylor, and elevated guard Ben Braden and wide receiver Juwann Winfree from the practice squad. Winfree's elevation was as a COVID-19 replacement. Taylor was activated from reserve/COVID-19 earlier this week.

It's notable that receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) was not activated from reserve/injured for tonight's game, as Green Bay is already operating without receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard due to COVID. Valdes-Scantling was placed on injured reserve following the Packers Week 3 victory over San Francisco.