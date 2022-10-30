Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins did it again.

Hopkins has long tormented opposing defenses, and not much has changed since arriving to the desert.

Hopkins returned to action for the first time last week after serving a six game suspension and reeled in 10 catches for 103 yards.

Early in Week 8's action against the Minnesota Vikings, Hopkins would soon get going again, as the rapport with quarterback Kyler Murray has proven to be lethal.

With the Cardinals down by two possessions late in the second quarter, Hopkins again came to their rescue by reeling in a tremendous one-handed catch for his first touchdown of 2022.

That amazing grab helped draw the score to 14-10 before halftime, injecting some life in the Cardinals' offense.

Hopkins clearly hasn't missed a beat, and once again he casts doubt on whether he's breathes the same oxygen as we do.

