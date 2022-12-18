Cardinals Missing Top Three Corners vs. Broncos; Inactives Released

The Arizona Cardinals will be without three of their cornerbacks heading into their Week 15 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives ahead of their Week 15 meeting with the Denver Broncos:

Both teams are without their starting quarterbacks, as we're treated to a Colt McCoy-Brett Rypien showdown at Mile High.

Heading into Sunday, Zach Allen and Byron Murphy were previously ruled out while the likes of Marquise Brown, Rashaad Coward, Antonio Hamilton, Charles Washington and Marco Wilson were deemed questionable.

Late Saturday night, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Brown (illness) would play vs. Denver.

Arizona also got a huge boost with the arrival of Will Hernandez, who was designated to return from IR this week and was activated to the roster yesterday. Cornerback Nate Hairston and defensive lineman Manny Jones were the two standard practice squad elevations.

With a depleted Cardinals secondary, rookie corner Christian Matthew is in line for more than the 11 snaps he played last week.

"Yeah, he definitely [will] get a lot more work and then just kind of figure it out from there. But he's progressed a lot since training camp and I'm excited to see if he gets that opportunity to get a few more snaps [and] how he handles it," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Friday.

Kickoff is at 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Three X-Factors vs. Broncos

Cardinals Expected to Move on From GM Steve Keim, per Report

Report: No Mistaken Identity in Sean Kugler Case

Report: Kyler Murray Could Start 2023 Healthy

Marquise Brown Expected to Play