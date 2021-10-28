LIVE BLOG: Cardinals Host Packers on Thursday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals hope to keep their unbeaten streak alive when the Green Bay Packers come to town.

First Quarter

10:12- Aaron Jones runs a deep route on Isaiah Simmons on third down but is unable to come down with the catch. Great coverage by Simmons forces a punt, which Rondale Moore returns to the AZ 37.

11:22- The Packers defense for a punt on their own after forcing Murray to escape multiple sacks and throw the ball away on third-down. Andy Lee punts the ball to the GB 17 and the ball is advanced to just above the 20-yard line for Green Bay's second possession of the game.

12:53- On Arizona's first play from scrimmage, Murray is brought down by his facemask by Rashan Gary. 15 yards were added and the Cardinals improve their field position.

13:06- A third down pass to Jones is incomplete and the Packers will punt on their first possession of the game. Rondale Moore fields the punt at his own 14-yard line after a 57-yard punt.

14:55- First flag of the game! Holding on Green Bay, wiping away a three-yard gain by Aaron Jones.

The Cardinals win the toss and defer. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will take over at the 25-yard line.

The Arizona Cardinals look to improve to 8-0 on the season, but they'll attempt to overcome the Green Bay Packers without a few key players.

Defensive end J.J. Watt reportedly suffered a significant shoulder injury, while second-string center Max Garcia (achilles) was ruled out shortly before the game.

For the Packers, the team was already without shutdown corner Jaire Alexander and edge rusher Za'Darius Smith. Green Bay also lost receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard to the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

With fellow receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling still on IR, quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to defeat Arizona without three major targets.

Inactives

Cardinals:

QB Chris Streveler

WR Andy Isabella

RB Eno Benjamin

C Max Garcia (Achilles)

DL Rashard Lawrence (calf)

DL J.J. Watt (shoulder)

Packers:

LB Jaylon Smith

CB Kevin King

S Vernon Scott

LB La'Darius Hamilton

T Dennis Kelly

DL Jack Heflin

Cardinals interior lineman Sean Harlow will get the start at center tonight, giving quarterback Kyler Murray his third center in eight games. Receiver DeAndre Hopkins again looks to be good for tonight after another week on the injury report with a hamstring issue.

