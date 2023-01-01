Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt officially reached ten sacks in six different seasons after bringing down Atlanta Falcons QB Desmond Ridder in Week 17.

Arizona Cardinals DE J.J. Watt will be retiring in two weeks, but it was never a doubt on his effort heading into his final two games.

Early in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons, Watt was able to bring down rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder to officially reach the ten-sack mark for the 2022 season, the sixth year he's crossed that barrier.

Watt's top sack seasons:

2012: 20.5

2014: 20.5

2015: 17.5

2018: 16

2013: 10. 5

2022: 10.5

The sack marked 112.5 for his career. He is the only player with two 20+ sack seasons in NFL history and is third among active NFL players in sacks, trailing only Von Miller (123.5) and Cam Jordan (114.5).

Even at the age of 33, Watt continues to play at a high level as he rides into the sunset of his career.

After finishing in Atlanta, Watt and the Cardinals play their season finale in San Francisco for Week 18.

Five years down the road, Watt will be in Canton, where his resume (which didn't need bulking) just got a little extra padding.

