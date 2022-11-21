Marquise Brown Won't Play vs. 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals made their two standard practice squad elevations ahead of their Monday Night Football meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, elevating Michael Dogbe and Maxx Williams to the active roster.

Kingsbury said earlier this week we would see Williams propelled with Zach Ertz now out of the picture. He, Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson command that tight end room.

Dogbe heads to a Cardinals defensive line that had no players appear on this week's injury report.

This also means Marquise Brown won't play.

Brown had his 21-day window to be activated at any point to the roster opened last week, and he appeared during the open portion of practice throughout the week.

There was some hope he would make his return, but ultimately the Cardinals opt to keep him sidelined for one more week. He could potentially come back against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12.

Inactives for Monday Night Football will be released 90 minutes prior to game time.

