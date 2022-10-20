Cardinals Make Seven Players Inactive Ahead of Thursday Night Football
GLENDALE-- The Arizona Cardinals have released their list of inactives for their Thursday Night Football meeting with the New Orleans Saints.
Earlier in the week, Arizona ruled five players out: Marquise Brown (foot), Dennis Gardeck (ankle), Rodney Hudson (knee), Justin Pugh (knee) and Darrel Williams (knee).
Jalen Thompson was the only questionable players to be active. James Conner, Matt Prater and Trayvon Mullen were the other three.
Prior to the game, the Cardinals called up Corey Clement and Rodrigo Blankenship from the practice squad.
They also activated Cody Ford while placing Marquise Brown and Justin Pugh on injured reserve.
