Greg Dortch, Byron Murphy Headline List of Cardinals' Inactives vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals released their official list of inactives ahead of their Week 12 meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers, and there was little room left to surprise on Sunday afternoon.

Marquise Brown was activated off IR on Saturday, officially making him active for today vs. Los Angeles. His presence is much needed and welcomed alongside a potentially dynamic duo with DeAndre Hopkins.

On Friday, the Cardinals initially ruled out five players: Zach Ertz, D.J. Humphries, Rondale Moore, Byron Murphy Jr. and Charles Washington.

Ertz and Humphries were placed on injured reserve yesterday when the team made their two standard practice squad elevations (Pharoh Cooper and Maxx Williams).

The Cardinals also signed Andre Baccellia to the active roster from the practice squad

ESPN's Adam Schefter initially reported Dortch was doubtful to play with a thumb injury on Saturday night. The Cardinals have frequently seen Dortch thrive in Moore's typical role in the slot.

Trace McSorley was the only other player questionable heading into the matchup. He is inactive as well.

Kickoff is set for 2:05 p.m. Arizona time.

