Cardinals WR Rondale Moore Questionable to Return vs. 49ers

The injury bug continues to bite the Arizona Cardinals, even outside of the United State.

WR Rondale Moore played just two snaps before injuring his groin, officially being ruled questionable to return.

On the first play of the game, he took a jet sweep for a loss of six yards.

Moore's speed has been utilized quite well in the last two games, seeing at least 10 targets vs. Seattle and Los Angeles. He's played just seven games this season.

With DeAndre Hopkins battling through a hamstring injury and Marquise Brown still not ready to return from action, the Cardinals have deployed the likes of Greg Dortch and A.J. Green more since Moore's early departure.

Arizona leads San Francisco 3-0 in the early stages of the game.

