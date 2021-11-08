James Conner Now Leads NFL in Touchdowns

Questions were raised when the Arizona Cardinals decided to put pen to paper and bring running back James Conner to the roster. Following the departure of Kenyan Drake, the team needed another runner to co-exist with Chase Edmonds.

Conner arrived to the Cardinals after playing in no more than 13 games as a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers in each season from 2018-2020, missing a total of 12 games during that stretch and often finding himself in and out of games.

His numbers slowly digressed as well. After a tremendous second season that featured 973 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns, Conner would eventually fail to return to form. The Steelers and Conner mutually parted ways in the offseason, and Conner soon signed a one-year deal worth $1.75 million with Arizona.

Concerns about his production and ability to remain healthy followed from Pittsburgh to Arizona. However, the Cardinals were confident in what Conner brought to the table.

Nine weeks through the NFL season, and the Cardinals' roll of the dice on Conner has yet to crap out. After a dominant performance on the ground that saw him accumulate 173 total yards and three touchdowns in Arizona's 31-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Conner now leads the NFL in total touchdowns scored with 11.

Perhaps that wasn't the plan for Conner when the game started. However, Edmonds exited the game with an ankle injury on his first rushing attempt and did not return. That placed a heavier workload on Conner to drive the team to success in a game that had already seen a plethora of starters for Arizona fall to injury.

Following the win, he said, "God is the greatest. (I'm) faithful, I tried to manifest that (performance). I try to just picture myself having a big game, and it happened. So just trust and believe in your work. I had a great week of preparation, (I feel) like I practiced hard this week.

"It felt good, man. Hard work pays off and my job's not finished. We still got a lot on football left ahead of us."

Conner's three touchdowns on the day established a new career-high for the back, and he has now scored multiple rushing touchdowns in four games this season.

Conner has found the end zone eight total times in the last three weeks for the Cardinals, averaging 5.1 yards per carry in that stretch after averaging just 3.2 yards in the first five games of the season.

His five receptions also were a season-high, besting his previous total of only two.

With major weapons such as quarterback Kyler Murray (ankle) and receivers DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and A.J. Green (COVID) absent, Conner said there was no added pressure to perform despite the obvious voids on offense.

"(There was) no pressure (with all the injured players), because if you're on the field, you gotta be on (your best game)," he said. "This is a solid team. So when stars go down, other guys gotta step up. And that's what this team did tonight."

There's been a rejuvenation in Conner's game, as what would have been mere flash in the pans of years past has turned to consistent production, while playing a large role in Arizona's 8-1 record.

Conner has made himself quite cozy in his new home thus far, although he's shown the ability to live in whatever end zones may be found this season.