Cardinals Trail 49ers 21-13 at Halftime

After two quarters of play, the Arizona Cardinals trail the San Francisco 49ers 21-13 at halftime.

The Arizona Cardinals trail the San Francisco 49ers 21-13 at halftime.

David Blough and company took possession of the ball first and shocked nearly everybody in attendance with a 77-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Green on a flea-flicker. Arizona (after missing the extra point) took a 6-0 after the second play from scrimmage.

The 49ers would march down the field on the ensuing drive and eventually take a 7-6 lead off a 21-yard Christian McCaffrey receiving touchdown.

The game would eventually slow down after the two initial scoring drives, as neither team would score for the remaining of the first quarter.

In the early stages of the second quarter, Blough would be intercepted by Tashaun Gipson in what was a fairly easy ball floated to the safety.

Just plays later, Elijah Mitchell would reach the end zone for San Francisco's second touchdown of the half. The 49ers took a 14-6 lead after Robbie Gould made the extra point.

Corey Clement - filling in for the injured James Conner - would eventually reach the end zone for Arizona's second score of the day. Rather than go for two, the Cardinals kicked the extra point to trail 14-13.

With just 19 seconds left, George Kittle would come down with an acrobatic catch to push the 49ers lead to 21-13.

San Francisco will receive to begin the second half.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Cardinals Release Inactives vs. 49ers

How the Cardinals Can Play Spoiler vs. 49ers

J.J. Watt Honored by Brothers T.J., Derek

Cardinals Expected to Ask Permission to Interview Sean Payton

Report: Michael Bidwill Doing Homework on Potential Coaches