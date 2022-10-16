Inactives for the Arizona Cardinals have officially been released for Sunday, and starting center Rodney Hudson will not be in action this week. Sean Harlow likely will replace him. The Cardinals also have Billy Price available as well.

James Conner, Darrel Williams, Trayvon Mullen and Matt Prater were all ruled out on Friday.

Byron Murphy, Hudson, Max Garcia and Rashard Lawrence were questionable heading into today. Three of those players will play today in Seattle.

Arizona has entered each game week with at least ten players on their injury report.

It will be the Eno Benjamin show today for the Cardinals, with all of James Conner, Jonathan Ward and Darrel Williams out of action today. Corey Clement and Keaontay Ingram will supplement Benjamin against the league's worst ranked defense.

