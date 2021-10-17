Cardinals Take Advantage of Turnovers in Road Win Over Browns

The Arizona Cardinals overcame the losses of several players and coaches due to COVID-19 with a big win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Arizona Cardinals, despite not having head coach Kliff Kingsbury or edge rusher Chandler Jones due to positive COVID-19 tests, beat the Cleveland Browns 37-14 on the road Sunday.

With the win, the Cardinals improve to 6-0 for the third time in franchise history and first time since moving to the Valley.

They are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

"It's been an up and down week but our team leaders were great all week," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said postgame. "Everyday, it was bad news and no one blinked."

Arizona went up 20-0 early in the second quarter and the Browns never came within one score after that.

The Cardinals forced a punt, turnover on downs, a fumble and then an interception on their first four defensive drives. They followed that with points on each of their first five offensive possessions.

Overall, Arizona forced three turnovers and took the ball back on downs three times.

The pressure up front by the Cardinals defense was excellent despite not having Jones. Edge Markus Golden and defensive end J.J. Watt each had a strip-sack, Watt's first sack as a Cardinal.

"Everybody was even more motivated to go out there and perform at a high level for those guys," Golden said postgame.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks, who was questionable with a toe injury, had two sacks and was all over the field.

The Browns gained just 290 total net yards, a season-low.

The Cardinals offense had to operate without Kingsbury wearing the headset. That responsibility went to assistant wide receivers coach Spencer Whipple.

Arizona scored on seven of nine possessions, although two started deep in Cleveland territory after turnovers.

Quarterback Kyler Murray did not miss a step, even after dealing with a minor shoulder injury this week. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 229 yards and four touchdown passes.

Two of them went to receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Murray effectively called checks at the line of scrimmage and continued to make plays on the run.

During the Cardinals opening touchdown drive, he completed two third-and-long passes on the move, one for a first down and the other a touchdown to Christian Kirk.

For the third-straight game, he did not throw an interception.

The Cardinals have scored 30-plus points in five of their six games. They hold a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

"You face adversity every Sunday, and we've responded really well to it," Kirk said postgame. "So I think that's why coming into today nobody had the belief that we weren't going to win this game."

Next up is a home matchup against the Houston Texans.