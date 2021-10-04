Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Third-Down Success

After being 1-for-9 against Jacksonville on third down, the Cardinals were 8-for-13 against the Rams.

The Cardinals escaped with a win last Sunday in Jacksonville on an afternoon when the offense sputtered at times and was a dismal 1-for-9 on third down.

The one successful conversion came in the fourth quarter when quarterback Kyler Murray connected with wide receiver A.J. Green on a 36-yard play on third-and-9 that moved the ball from the 49-yard line to the Jacksonville 15.

There was a subsequent failure on third-and-8, but the play did gain seven yards on a pass to running back Chase Edmonds. On fourth-and-1, Murray ran for two yards and two plays later, running back James Conner scored the final points of the game on a 1-yard run.

Aside from the Green play, Murray completed 4 of 7 passes for only 19 yards and had incompletions with one, two and four yards to go. Conner was also stuffed for no gain on another third-and-1.

Sunday in Los Angeles was a total reversal, and contributed significantly to the Cardinals scoring 37 points in the victory over the Rams.

While it wasn’t perfect (football rarely is) with two sacks, including a 14-yard loss on the team’ first possession of the game on third-and-5, the Cardinals converted 8 of 13 third-down opportunities.

Two touchdowns came on third-down plays and the team’s other two touchdowns came after third-down conversions. Their first touchdown of the game was on a 41-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Murray to A.J. Green on third-and-6.

Murray was 4-for-6 for 76 yards passing on third down and he ran for 18 yards on a scintillating scramble to the Rams’ 9-yard line on third-and-16 that led to a touchdown two plays later.

Asked about Murray’s decision-making in the game, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “It was big-time. He continues to impress me with knowing when to take off and when the party's over and throw it away. And then knowing where his outlets are on his checkdowns. Some big-time third downs. We were off on third down last week and he came back and was really dynamic on third down with his feet and his arm.”

In addition to the third-and-16 run, there was 16-yard pass play to rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore on a third-and-14 play and the 54-yard bolt up the middle by running back Chase Edmonds on third-and-7 from their own 4-yard line. Conner had a 10-yard run on third-and-4 that led to a touchdown. Overall, the Cardinals totaled 159 yards on their eight third-down conversions.

The long third-downs occurred after a false start and offensive holding called on right tackle Josh Jones.

As Murray acknowledged, “We had some flashes of some of the old stuff, penalties and stuff like that, but for the most part we overcame and we fought through the adversity that we faced today.”

Which, in reality is what good teams do.