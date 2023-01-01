The Arizona Cardinals are in search for a win heading into their Week 17 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons. Here's three x-factors that will need to step up for that to happen.

After watching one of the best college bowl games of recent memory in their own stadium, Arizona Cardinals fans now will turn the dial down just a bit as the team prepares for their Week 17 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Cardinals aren't exactly at full strength heading into this matchup, as they'll be without arguably their two best players in Budda Baker and DeAndre Hopkins today. David Blough, Arizona's fourth different starter in a row, hopes to do his best.

It appears the Cardinals will need to pick up the slack on the defensive end of the ball if they're escaping Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a win today, and that's where we'll start:

Cardinals: Three X-Factors vs. Falcons

J.J. Watt

Was this low-hanging fruit with his retirement? Yes. Is this an ever obvious choice? Bigger yes.

Yet with two games left in his career, you can bet the ultra-competitive Watt is going to leave absolutely nothing on the field before he walks away. That will be much needed against a Falcons team that will feature rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder in just his third career start.

Watt will be needed in both pass and run support, as only the Bears and Ravens run the ball for more yards per game than the Falcons. Establishing the run is a great recipe for success with an inexperienced quarterback, and Watt will be at the helm of ensuring none of those ingredients can function in his kitchen.

Will Hernandez

Speaking of helping inexperienced quarterbacks, the Cardinals appear all but set to lean on their rushing attack today. While we know James Conner is capable of doing damage, everything starts in the interior for Arizona.

In order for those rushing lanes to exist, Hernandez will play a major rule in moving bodies on the right side of the offensive line.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum's presence today after initially being questionable should help matters, too.

The minute Atlanta is able to turn Arizona into a one-dimensional offense, it's game over. The Cardinals hope Hernandez and the other four offensive linemen can keep things balanced for 60 minutes.

Isaiah Simmons

With safety Budda Baker done for the season, the Cardinals will need another member of their secondary to step up and provide the defense with a playmaker that is capable of flying to the ball on each and every snap.

Enter: Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons has played most of his snaps as a nickel corner this year, and with Baker now out of the picture, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters Simmons and Banjo would see some time opposite of Jalen Thompson.

Simmons is as versatile of a defender as they come, and should be utilized across the field to keep Ridder and the rest of Atlanta's offense on their toes the entire game. He's flashed potential to be a game-changer before, now could be the perfect time to establish that without his star safety in the mix.

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

Marco Wilson Officially Inactive vs. Atlanta; Kelvin Beachum to Start

Falcons Complimentary of Cardinals Ahead of Matchup

Despite Record, Cardinals DC Vance Joseph Knows Falcons Are Dangerous Offense

Report: Michael Bidwill Hasn't Informed Kliff Kingsbury of Future

Three Prop Bets for Cardinals-Falcons

Game Preview: Can Cardinals Upset Falcons?