Cardinals Unsung Heroes Paying Dividends

Whether through the air or on the ground, the Cardinals have solid contributors outside of the spotlight.

It's no secret the Arizona Cardinals offense is littered with talent.

Whether it be the dashing playmaking of quarterback Kyler Murray, the unreal athleticism of receiver DeAndre Hopkins or the burst of running back Chase Edmonds, the Cardinals indeed have wealth at each skill position.

After securing a 37-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Cardinals moved to 4-0 for the first time since 2012, scoring over 30 points in each game thus far.

It's an offense that appears potent at any given time when the ball is in their hands, largely thanks to the presence of the aforementioned names.

However, the Cardinals have seen dividends already paid out from contributors that can sometimes be afterthoughts when it comes to national accolades.

Running back James Conner once saw that spotlight, as the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back gained notoriety after filling in for Le'Veon Bell, who was determined to hold out for a new contract during the 2018 season.

Conner emerged as a prominent back in Pittsburgh that year. Conner gained 973 rushing yards in 12 games, reaching the end zone 12 times while also adding 55 receptions for 497 yards and one score as a receiver.

Yet, the cycle of NFL running backs acts viscously, and Conner quickly found himself out of the starting position in favor of younger and cheaper options.

Arizona provided a second opportunity for Conner, who signed with the Cardinals on a one-year, $1.75 million deal this past offseason. Conner, knowing Edmonds was already established in the backfield, wasn't expected to significantly contribute with the ball in his hands.

Yet in Arizona's electric offensive start to the season, Conner has indeed found himself as one of many key pieces to the Cardinals puzzle. He is currently averaging 13.25 carries and has made the most of his opportunities in recent games.

Conner has found the end zone four times in each of Arizona's recent two victories over the Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars, scoring multiple times as a ball-carrier in back-to-back weeks for the first time since his magical 2018 campaign.

Conner looks refreshed, and the Cardinals have taken notice. Arizona has utilized Conner not only as a player who can rotate with Edmonds whenever needed, but more specifically in short-yardage and goal-to-go scenarios.

Conner's physical presence has been nothing short of valuable through four undefeated weeks in Arizona, and the same could be said for tight end Maxx Williams.

The Cardinals single-season high for receptions for a somewhat recent (2000 or later) tight end? Freddie Jones, who caught 55 passes in the 2003 season.

As of late, names have come and gone in the tight-end room. From Dan Arnold to Jermaine Gresham and even Ricky Seals-Jones, the Cardinals featuring prominent tight ends in their offense is a formula that hasn't been tested.

Williams has been forced to wait his turn in Arizona after spending 2015-2018 with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected as a second-round selection by the organization. Williams landed in Arizona in 2019, playing in all 16 games while appearing in only nine last season because of an ankle injury that required surgery.

As a passer, Murray has various weapons to target depending on the situation. Whether it be Hopkins' all-around abilities, A.J. Green's use of his big body or even Rondale Moore's speed in the open field, Murray has no shortage of targets.

However, 2021's new and improved version of the quarterback has featured a previously unseen weapon in Arizona: A reliable security blanket at tight end.

Williams is no household name, either on the Cardinals roster of pass-catchers or notable players at his position on a national level.

Yet, he's played a crucial part in helping Arizona move the ball up and down the field, catching 15 of 16 targets for 179 yards and one touchdown thus far. Williams, should he keep up his current pace, would have the best season for a Cardinals tight end in recent memory.

Chatter around the Cardinals' 4-0 start will mainly surround the team's superstars, and understandably so. However, Arizona's unsung heroes have made just as much of an impact when their number has been dialed.