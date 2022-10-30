DeAndre Hopkins Hits Receiving Milestone vs. Vikings
Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has accomplished plenty in his NFL career thus far.
The former first-round draft pick has five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro team selections along with putting some pretty impressive numbers in the process.
Hopkins, dominating for years on the gridiron, has hit yet another milestone.
On a 15-yard catch to the left sideline in the first quarter of action against the Minnesota Vikings, he officially reached 800 receptions in his career.
He became the third-youngest receiver ever to hit that mark, joining other elite WR talent:
Hopkins served his six-game suspension before returning to the tune of ten receptions for 103 yards in last week's win.
He doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.
Top Arizona Cardinals Stories
