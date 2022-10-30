Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has accomplished plenty in his NFL career thus far.

The former first-round draft pick has five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro team selections along with putting some pretty impressive numbers in the process.

Hopkins, dominating for years on the gridiron, has hit yet another milestone.

On a 15-yard catch to the left sideline in the first quarter of action against the Minnesota Vikings, he officially reached 800 receptions in his career.

He became the third-youngest receiver ever to hit that mark, joining other elite WR talent:

Hopkins served his six-game suspension before returning to the tune of ten receptions for 103 yards in last week's win.

He doesn't seem to be slowing down any time soon.

