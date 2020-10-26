SI.com
Cardinals Celebratory Tweets are Flying

Alex Weiner

After starting the season opener, Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons hadn't seen the field much on defense this year with just 61 snaps in Weeks 2-6. On Sunday night, he did not play much once again, but in overtime against the Seattle Seahawks, he got his chance. Simmons intercepted quarterback Russell Wilson, a turnover that set up the game-winning field goal. For his efforts, he received a game ball, and Simmons went on Twitter soon after. 

He was not the only cheerful Cardinals player on-line. Quarterback Kyler Murray, cornerback Patrick Peterson and safety Budda Baker were among others who celebrated with the fans on Twitter. 

As he noted, Baker's big day included an interception at the Arizona 2-yard line. He returned it 90 yards and looked like he was headed for the end zone. However, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, with the speed of a stallion as head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, tracked him down at the 8-yard line. It was a surreal feat of speed for someone 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds. Baker said after the game that he needs to focus on his speed, and he tweeted his thoughts too. Then, DeAndre Hopkins came in with a jab. 

Hopkins received some praise from big names on-line. Recent NBA Finals MVP winner LeBron James sent out a message during the game in which Hopkins caught 10 passes for 103 yards including an impressive 35-yard touchdown. James also gave a shout-out to Murray. 

Hopkins was particularly active on-line. He responded to James saying "Gotta have fun with it!!" and then came across a tweet of a video of Murray smiling when he saw Hopkins streaking down the field. 

Here are some more Cardinals reactions:

