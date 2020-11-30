Sunday was a low point for Arizona’s special teams against the New England Patriots.

Entering Week 12, Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez had made 15 of 19 field-goal tries. He made his first attempt on Sunday from 47 yards out.

But, late in games is where he has struggled this year, and those troubles came back on Sunday. From 45 yards away and the game tied at 17 with under two minutes on the clock, Gonzalez came up empty, missing the kick wide right.

"It's one of those positions where you don't give them many opportunities," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "I'm sure it's very mental. I've never been a kicker. I can't speak on it. I don't go and bash him or anything like that. I know how tough it is. It's a tough game. He made every other kick and it just didn't happen to go his way."

He previously missed from 41 yards in overtime of Week 7 before he got another try at it and hit the game-winner to beat Seattle. Against the Dolphins in Week 9, he missed short from 49 yards that would have tied the game with under two minutes left.

"He's been good a lot of the time," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Obviously, there's a couple kicks that we'd like to have back. But I think he's kicked the ball well for us over the last two seasons. We got to be able to come up with that."

Gonzalez wasn’t the only sore spot for the special teams unit, though.

It got outdone in various instances by New England.

Late in the first quarter, the Cardinals had just kicked that 47-yard field goal to go up 10-0 with all of the momentum.

But, the ensuing kickoff swung it back to New England. Donte Moncrief, elevated from the practice squad on Saturday, broke multiple tackles to return the kick 53 yards and into Cardinals territory. Kylie Fitts had Moncrief in his arms around the 20, but was unable to get him down.

Seven plays and 46 yards later, the Patriots were in the end zone and back in the game.

Early in the second half, the Cardinals punted to returner Gunner Olszewski at the New England 18. The gunner for Arizona, Andy Isabella, went flying past Olszewski, allowing for him to gain steam and hit a hole made by his blockers.

The Patriots had a touchdown, except it was called back because of a blind-side hit by Anfernee Jennings at the Arizona 24. Jennings’ block was on the final man who had a chance at catching Olszewski.

New England started their drive on the Cardinals 39, and kicked a field goal soon after to tie the game at 10.

"The two returns in the game helped us field position-wise," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said. "Disappointed that the punt return got called back."

The Cardinals were without one of their more prominent special-teams players Trent Sherfield, which didn't help. He was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

The Patriots did their job with returns and putting long fields in front of Arizona as much as possible. Six of Arizona’s nine possessions started at their own 25 and in.

Plus, kicker Nick Folk drilled the game-winning kick from 50 yards out, further than Gonzalez’s try.

"It was a good job on special teams today," Belichick said. "I thought we covered well, we returned well, we made our kicks."

The same couldn't be said for the Cardinals. It's as simple as that.