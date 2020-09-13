Some thought it would never happen amid a pandemic. Wildfires in California continue to threaten it. But, as of Saturday, the Arizona Cardinals' season starts on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 pm PT at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox with Kevin Kugler, Chris Spielman & Laura Okmin

Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Inside Slant

The Cardinals and 49ers have indulged in many tough battles recently. The score differential was 10 or under in each of the past seven meetings, including last year when the young Cardinals won five games and the 49ers won the NFC.

They played each other twice in three weeks in 2019. During the first, on a Thursday night, the 49ers held on for a three-point win despite getting outscored in the fourth quarter 11-0. Two weeks later, the Cardinals were up 16-0 in the second quarter, but the 49ers took over the rest of the game to win 36-26. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passed for 424 yards and four scores.

The bulk of the 49ers' offseason moves revolved around retaining their Super Bowl team. Their biggest addition was seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals made a series of upgrades. For defense, general manager Steve Keim signed Jordan Phillips, who had 10 sacks last year, pass rusher Devon Kennard and bulked up their inside linebacker depth with the additions of De'Vondre Campbell and rookie Isaiah Simmons. Veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick is another newcomer who will start.

Offensively, the Cardinals boosted their offensive line depth and, of course, traded for DeAndre Hopkins, a wide receiver who has been an All-Pro for three straight seasons. AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer goes over the Cardinals depth chart here.

The 49ers were a couple of plays away from a championship and are building to get back there. The Cardinals have not made the playoffs since 2015, but assembled a deeper roster for second-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Who's Out?

One Cardinal, rookie tackle Josh Jones, is out Sunday (ankle). Arizona will also miss receiver KeeSean Johnson, who was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday.

For San Francisco, their top wide receiver from 2019, Deebo Samuel, is out, along with cornerback Jason Verrett. Fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk (2020 first rounder) and center Ben Garland are listed as questionable.

More on the injury report here.

Matchups to Watch

- 49ers TE George Kittle vs. Cardinals defense:

The Cardinals did not have great luck stopping tight ends last year. They allowed the most yards and touchdown catches to tight ends in football. George Kittle, a 2019 All-Pro, caught six passes for 79 yards and a touchdown during the first matchup last year.

“They're big receivers who get fair matchups versus slower linebackers or smaller safeties," Vance Joseph said about the challenge of defending tight ends. "You have to have a plan on first and second down to slow those guys down.”

More on that here.

- Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. 49ers CB Richard Sherman:

Hopkins' introduction to the Cardinals offense will be challenged by Richard Sherman, a three-time All-Pro coming off of a terrific season for the team that allowed the fewest passing yards in the NFL. But, the new Cardinals' ability to play in the slot or outside and catch anything in his general vicinity makes him a nightmare cover. More here.

- Cardinals offensive line vs. 49ers pass rush: The 49ers were tied for the fifth-most sacks and had the second-highest pressures per dropback in the NFL last year. They sacked Kyler Murray seven times during the two games. The Cardinals added experienced tackle Kelvin Beachum, who has played left tackle but switched to the right side for Arizona. This matchup could make or break the game for the Cardinals. More here.

Air Quality

While the air quality in Santa Clara was very poor on Friday and Saturday, the forecast from IQAir projects that the wind will help out on Sunday. Based on the forecast, the game should go as planned, but, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week, it depends on the winds.

Predictions:

Since it is the first game, here are the AllCardinals writers' picks for the game score and Cardinals season record.

Howard Balzer: Sunday: 49ers 27, Cardinals 24. Season 9-7

Mason Kern: Sunday: 49ers 34, Cardinals 28. Season: 9-7

Alex Weiner: Sunday: 49ers 23, Cardinals 19. Season: 9-7

Betting odds: 49ers -6.5