The Cardinals entered their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Seattle Seahawks as the top rushing team in the NFL. They were averaging 168.9 yards per game on the ground, and over the previous four games, Arizona collected 203 yards on average.

Somehow, the Cardinals finished Thursday's game with 57 yards, nearly half of their previous season-low of 109 (Week 3 against Detroit).

Quarterback Kyler Murray, who entered Thursday with four straight games of 60 rushing yards or more, finished with 15.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Seahawks honed in on him.

"Got to give Seattle credit," Kingsbury said. "They had a good plan to try and make him hand the ball off and that's basically what it came down to."

Murray added: "They definitely played for me in certain situations."

Running back Kenyan Drake had 29 yards on 11 carries and Chase Edmonds ran for 13 yards on two carries. The team gained 3.2 yards per rush, their worst mark of the season.

The Seahawks entered Thursday having allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league.

They only allowed 30 yards and held a 10-point lead in the first half against Arizona in Week 7. But, the Cardinals running game blew up in the second half and they won the game.

On Thursday, the first half was similar in the sense that Arizona had 24 rushing yards and was down by nine. But, the Seahawks continued to stymie the Cardinals' attempts after the break.

"We have to do a better job of executing against a solid front," Drake said "(The Seahawks) also did a decent job the last time we played them, but we were able to wear them down in the second half and the fourth quarter.

"Today, we just didn't get the job done. So we have to go back to the drawing board and expect to see that from other teams."

The offensive line didn't create many holes, especially for Murray and Drake. The unit had a brutal game overall, allowing Murray to get hit in the backfield seven times while also contributing five penalties including three false starts.

Penalties were a major theme for both teams on Thursday. The Cardinals committed eight on offense alone, which moved them backward and made running more difficult. It's hard to call run plays on second-and-15.

"Offensively, as a whole, the penalties and continuing to move backwards just threw us off our rhythm," Kingsbury said. "So, we didn't have a lot of snaps and didn't have a lot of opportunities."