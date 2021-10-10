Arizona Cardinals: Marco Wilson Inactive Against 49ers

The Cardinals have only three cornerbacks active for Sunday’s game, but RT Kelvin Beachum, RB Chase Edmonds and TE Maxx Williams are active.

GLENDALE – The Cardinals will play the 49ers Sunday afternoon with a decided lack of depth at cornerback with starters Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson both inactive because of injuries to their ribs, along with rookie corner Tay Gowan inactive for the fifth consecutive game.

The only active cornerbacks are starters Robert Alford and Antonio Hamilton along with Jace Whittaker, who was elevated to the roster Saturday as a COVID-19 replacement and is active for the first time this season.

Hamilton, who injured his ankle in last Sunday’s game against the Rams, did not practice Wednesday, but was limited on Thursday and Friday. The Cardinals could employ safety Jalen Thompson in additional coverage if necessary.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum, running back Chase Edmonds and tight end Maxx Williams were all on the injury report this week and all are active. It is presumed that Beachum will start, which would slide Josh Jones back to right guard.

Running back Eno Benjamin is also active for the first time in his Cardinals career.

Other players inactive for the Cardinals are quarterback Chris Streveler, linebacker Victor Dimukeje and defensive end Michael Dogbe.

For the 49ers, in addition to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback K’Waun Williams who were declared out on Friday, wide receiver Jauan Jennings, OL Eric Banks, DL Zach Kerr and cornerbacks Buster Skrine and Ambry Thomas are inactive.

Tight end George Kittle, who listed as doubtful on Friday, was placed on reserve/injured Saturday.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who were questionable on Friday, are active.