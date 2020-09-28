Big Plays Doom Cardinals Defense Against Lions

Perhaps the first two plays of the Cardinals loss Sunday to the Lions were an omen of things to come.

Starting at their own 25-yard-line on the first play of the game, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with wide receiver Danny Amendola for an 18-yard gain. On the next play, seemingly ageless running back Adrian Peterson rushed for 27 yards.

Just like that, the Lions were on Arizona’s 30-yard-line. The drive stalled when defensive tackle Jordan Phillips sacked Stafford for a 10-yard loss on third-and-9 from the 9-yard line, but the tone was set for a game in which the Cardinals defense allowed 16 plays of 10 yards or more.

Asked how he felt about the loss — a 26-23 defeat off the feet of kicker Matt Prater to end it as the clock struck 0:00 — compared to previous years, nose tackle Corey Peters said, “Well, I'm pissed. Obviously we had opportunities to win the game, even playing as poorly as we played. But we talked a lot this week about coming out facing an 0-2 team that is looking to get their season righted and I just wasn't really happy with the way we started the game. And it just kind of carried throughout.

“The previous two weeks, we've been inconsistent at times, but we found a way to win. And sometimes winning can be a band-aid over things that we do wrong. So I feel like in this league, you get what you earn. And today we earned a loss. So hopefully guys will take that to heart. And I know they will. And we'll get back to work tomorrow and get ready for Carolina.”

Nowhere were those big plays more instrumental than in the Detroit possessions at the end of the first half and the waning moments of the game.

In the six-play, 75-yard drive that put the Lions ahead 17-13 at halftime, the Lions had plays of 10, 11, 15, 19 and 20 yards. The 15-yarder was a touchdown from Stafford to wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who was playing his first game of the season after missing the first two with a hamstring injury.

In the game-winning drive, there were plays of 10 and 11 yards, as well as two plays of 20 yards, both of which to wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

Add it up and in those two scoring drives the Lions had nine plays for 136 yards (15.1 average). For the game, the 16 plays totaled 267 yards (16.7 average) and accounted for 82.9 percent of their 322-yard total. Remarkably, Detroit’s other 46 plays gained just 55 yards.

Considering the Cardinals had three turnovers and no takeaways (the defense has just one takeaway in three games), Peters said, “I think we were actually lucky to be in a position to try to get off the field, get a stop and get a chance to win that game in the fourth quarter. But when you play poor and inconsistent up and down throughout the course of the game, you're going to struggle to win games. Detroit did a good job today, so we'll give them all the credit in the world. But with a tie game, they're starting on their 9, we got to find a way to get off the field there and get the ball back to the offense.”

He concluded, “Today was a step backwards. But hopefully it's one of those situations where you take a step back to take a few forward.”