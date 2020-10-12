It’s only about eight miles from MetLife Stadium to the Broadway theatre district in New York City, so it was fitting that the Arizona Cardinals headliners — stars, if you will — came out in full force in Sunday’s 30-10 victory over the Jets.

There were big plays galore, so let’s break them down while emphasizing the impact they had on the game.

First quarter

Things got off to a slow start with a three-and-out on the Cardinals’ first possession, but after two subsequent Jets three-and-outs, Arizona quarterback Kyle Murray began the onslaught with a 16-yard run to the 41-yard-line. Murray then connected with wide receiver Christian Kirk for a 21-yard gain and three plays later, running back Chase Edmonds scampered through the line for a 29-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Second quarter

Kirk and Edmonds were at it again with a little help from wide receiver Andy Isabella.

With 5:09 remaining before halftime, Murray and Isabella connected for a 24-yard play to the Jets 34-yard-line. On the next play, it was Kirk from Murray again for 24 yards and, two plays later, a Murray 2-yard run gave the Cardinals a 14-3 lead.

Then, after a sack by outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck helped stop a Jets possession, Edmonds went 30 yards with a Murray pass to the Jets 39 with 13 seconds remaining. A 10-yard pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, only his second reception of the half, moved the ball closer for a 47-yard Zane Gonzalez field goal and a 17-3 lead.

Murray said of Edmonds, “Man, he can do it all. He can run the ball, he can catch out of the backfield, he can block. He's a smart football player. He loves the game. I can't say enough about Chase to be honest. He's a great football player.”

Asked if he has to find a way to get the ball more to Edmonds, who had eight touches for 92 yards and a score, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “No question. He's a dynamic player and great in the passing game. He can run it. He’s fun to watch every day in practice. His work ethic, whether it's special teams or offense, he's got real juice. We got to continue to find ways to get him the ball. There's a lot of playmakers (on this team) and he's one that can make things happen.”

As for Kirk, who had five receptions for 78 yards with 4-for-68 in the first half, Murray said, “We kind of got him into a rhythm early on in the game. You can just kind of tell when guys are feeling it. I could tell he was feeling good. I know how hard he works. I know how much he puts into it. So to get him going is a good feeling.”

Kirk had just six receptions for 76 yards entering the game and was inactive in Week 3 because of a groin injury.

Third quarter

With the score 24-10, Edmonds was stopped for no gain from his own 39-yard-line on third-and-1. Kingsbury never hesitates to go for it on fourth-and-short from almost anywhere on the field. He did here and Murray connected with usual third tight end Darrell Daniels for a 31-yard catch-and-run — a career-high — to the Jets 30. Six plays later, running back Kenyan Drake scored on a 1-yard run for a 24-10 lead.

Kingsbury said tight ends coach Steve Heiden “brought it to me earlier in the week and showed me the look and said, 'Hey, this is what will happen on third-and-short, fourth-and-short-type call.' It was a beautiful play design by him and it worked out. Happy to see Darrell catch it. The role he's come in and provided since Maxx (Williams) has been out has just been huge. That was a big play to keep us going.”

Added Murray: “Fourth down, got to convert. And then we connected on that play, a play we have been practicing and to execute it in the game is huge.”

Fourth quarter

After a Jets defensive holding call negated a Murray interception, Murray hit Hopkins spectacularly for a 45-yard gain on a play that began at their own 11-yard line. Four plays later, it was another outstanding throw and catch by Hopkins for a 37-yard touchdown and 30-10 lead.

Murray marvels at what Hopkins can do. He said, “You throw a curveball up to, especially DHop, I didn't even know if he's going to catch it. He shows you time and time again why he's the best in the league.”

Said Kirk, “He shows every Sunday why he's the best receiver in the league. It's always a pleasure to be on the field opposite of him. His impact, his presence is always felt. Early on in the game, they were rolling a safety towards him, and it freed things up for me allowing me to get one-on-one opportunities, and I was able to take advantage of it. It just felt good from a personal standpoint to just get it rolling with Kyler being on the same page and taking advantage of those opportunities. It's something to build off, and it takes pressure off DHop, not feeling like he has to do everything.”

Hopkins was pleased about the different approach this week. “It felt different than last week, because we didn't take that many shots last week,” he said. “This week, it felt a little bit more aggressive to get the playmakers the ball and be successful. Kliff and the guys did a good job of obviously trusting me and Kyler to connect downfield and other guys also. I know Christian Kirk had some plays downfield, Andy caught a ball downfield. We have a lot of guys that can definitely threaten the defense.”

Kirk also noted how the success on big plays affected what the Jets defense wanted to do.

He said, “The explosive plays just helps with the tempo of the offense. We're quick to get up on the ball, and get another play call because we keep the defense out of blitzes and different things. We knew their defensive coordinator (Gregg Williams) has a very unique defense and he's gonna throw some different calls at us. But us having those explosive plays and tempo plays kept them out of it.”

Kingsbury often falls on the sword and takes responsibility for play-calling and establishing a rhythm on offense. He said, “I think it starts with me, putting those guys in position to be successful, calling them at the right place that allows them to make plays. I got to do a good job of doing more of that because when the ball’s in the air we have guys that are gonna go make plays on the ball. And so we got to continue to give them that opportunity. Kyler made some beautiful throws and the guys finished it for him.”