Brentson Buckner Fuels Larry Fitzgerald Retirement Fire

While Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has yet to announce his future career plans after his 17th season in the NFL came to an end Sunday in a Week 17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the team's defensive line coach seemed to steal the spotlight of a potentially impending announcement via a post on social media.

A selfie featuring both Brentson Buckner and Fitzgerald was shared with the caption: "Last ride with my brother. Great player, GREATER PERSON! Thanks for the memories! @LarryFitzgerald SALUTE KING!! Canton start your clock!"

In the wake of the post, national speculation ensued regarding the status of Fitzgerald and questions surrounding his decision to either progress through the free agency process or retire.

Buckner soon came to the defense of his statement and tried to extinguish the flame that he created, replying "never said he was (retiring)....you read what you wanted to read" to a Twitter user in the thread.

The original tweet has since been deleted and Buckner made a follow-up post explaining the ordeal.

"Larry hasn't made up his mind," he wrote. "The tweet was supposed to say, 'If this is your last ride, thanks for the memories.' The full tweet didn't go through....my bad."

However, that supposed "full tweet" that "didn't go through" failed to include the "with my brother" reference. Obviously, the tweet as he wants it read now doesn't make sense with the "with my brother" part. It's re-written. Claiming the full tweet it didn't go through ignores the fact that some of the changed language is at the beginning of the tweet, not the end.

Of course, even if that was Buckner's intent, the walk-back overlooks the reference to Canton which is the location of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Ohio. Upon Fitzgerald's retirement, whenever that may come, it is widely presumed that he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and Buckner's "Canton start your clock" reference seemed to indicate Fitzgerald's retirement journey. Once a player retires, the "clock" starts on a five-year waiting period before a player becomes eligible for election. If 2020 was his final season, Fitzgerald would be a first-time eligible player in 2026.

The Cardinals signed Fitzgerald to a one-year contract extension Jan. 15, 2020, that ran through the conclusion of the 2020 season. Now that Arizona, which finished the year 8-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs, is done for the year, the spotlight will continue to be shined on Fitzgerald until he decides. He has not hinted his preference in any recent media availability leading toward the end of the regular season, instead turning attention to the playoff push.

As for Sunday's regular-season finale, Fitzgerald did not play due to a groin injury that he said lent him to not "feel great" Thursday. He was questionable entering the game after not practicing all week. If this was Fitzgerald's final season, he will have capped Year 17 with 409 receiving yards and one touchdown on 54 catches in 13 games played.

"There's a lot of great positives that I can remember from the year," Fitzgerald said Thursday, the final day of 2020. "The team just sticking together, bonding, being able to push through some of the things that we dealt with. I'm really proud of the way guys have been able to respond.

"I would say as a group, we've been able to persevere throughout the year with everything that's been changed and adjustments we made. I think guys have done a good job. I'm happy that we were able to get through the season and be able to play and not have any games canceled. I think that's a positive and something that we can all be very thankful for."