Surprise: QB Chris Streveler Backing Up Kyler Murray with Brett Hundley Inactive

Howard Balzer

The inactive Cardinals for Sunday's game against the 49ers are in and there is one major surprise: Not only is quarterback Chris Streveler active, but he is the backup to Kyler Murray with Brett Hundley being one of the team’s five inactive players.

Also inactive are running back Eno Benjamin, tackles Josh Jones and Josh Miles and safety Deionte Thompson.

For those watching, Streveler is No. 15, so keep an eye out for him on special teams and possibly as the personal protector on punts, which would make him a threat to run the ball on a fake.

Somewhat of a surprise is Benjamin, considering he made the 53-man roster and D.J. Foster, who is active, did not. Foster was activated from the practice squad Saturday after wide receiver KeeSean Johnson was placed on reserve/COVID-19 the day before. Johnson did not practice Thursday while he was in the testing protocol.

It’s possible the Cardinals had a sense even earlier that Johnson might not be available for the game and planned for Foster to be a part of special teams. Of course, they could have also planned to elevate Foster anyway given that teams have two such moves at their disposal each week to raise the active roster to 55 with 48 being active, eight of which having to be offensive linemen.

Those players can be returned to the practice squad without having to clear waivers. However, that can be done only twice with individual players during the entire season.

Recently signed defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who practiced with the Cardinals for the first time Wednesday, is active; as are all 10 of the team’s linebackers and eight defensive backs. Thompson is the only secondary player inactive.

The 49ers will have 47 players active instead of 48, electing to have only seven offensive linemen available.

Inactive for San Francisco are quarterback C.J. Beathard, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, cornerback Jason Verrett, linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, center Ben Garland and defensive end Kentavius Street.

Photo: Arizona Cardinals

