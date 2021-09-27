Arizona Cardinals Backup Guards Play Well

During his entire NFL career that began as a fourth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, guard Sean Harlow hasn’t been part of a regular-season roster very often.

In 2019, he played one game for the Falcons, was active for another and did not play, and was inactive for two. Last season, he was active, but did not play in one game. There have been many weeks on the practice squad.

That’s where he was this season with the Cardinals until the release of guard Brian Winters Saturday resulted in Harlow being signed to the active roster.

In that one game for the Falcons two years ago, he played one offensive snap. That wasn’t the case Sunday in Jacksonville.

When left guard Justin Pugh injured his back at the end of the first half on Jamal Agnew’s 109-yard field-goal return, Harlow played all 38 snaps in the second half.

On the other side of the line, Max Garcia entered the game late in the first half when Justin Murray also suffered a back injury. Garcia, who played 69 offensive snaps with the Cardinals last season and none in 2019, finished the game against the Jaguars with 41 snaps.

Harlow and Garcia were on the field as the Cardinals totaled 252 yards in the final two quarters.

Said head coach Kliff Kingsbury, “I thought Sean Harlow and Max Garcia stepped in and played at a really high level in the second half. We got it rolling offensively and they were a big part of it.”

What was left tackle D.J. Humphries’ take?

“(They) didn't blink one time,” Humphries said. “Sean Harlow and Max Garcia came in and rode. Big hats off to (those) guys. That's a tough situation to be put in, come in in the middle of a game and have to go. And (those) guys came in and responded like you would hope they do. They didn't bat an eyelash. I know we had a lot of guys out during camp. We had gotten reps with Max in there, and I got almost two weeks of reps with Sean in camp. So it was not hard for to us communicate. It was pretty much something that was almost second nature when we went back in there.”

Other notable snap counts included inside linebacker Jordan Hicks, who played all 68 defensive snaps while leading the team with 12 tackles (seven solo) and adding a sack, quarterback hit, pass defensed and forced fumble.

Cornerback Marco Wilson, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 against Minnesota, played all 68 defensive snaps, as did cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who missed Thursday’s practice after injuring his ankle in practice on Wednesday.

Safety Charles Washington, who exited the game with a hamstring injury, played only seven snaps on special teams after playing the second most on the team in both Weeks 1 and 2.

With right tackle Kelvin Beachum inactive with injured ribs, the Cardinals moved right guard Josh Jones to right tackle and had Murray at left guard until he was injured. Murray had been the replacement for Beachum when he exited the first two games of the season because of the ribs issue.

Charting the snaps (snaps/percentage; starters in bold)

OFFENSE (67 snaps, 18 players)

Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray (67/100)

Did not play: Colt McCoy. Inactive: Chris Streveler

Running backs: Chase Edmonds 44/66; James Conner 25/37

Did not play: Jonathan Ward. Inactive: Eno Benjamin

Wide receivers: DeAndre Hopkins 61/91; A.J. Green 53/79; Christian Kirk 38/57; Rondale Moore 23/34; Antoine Wesley 10/15

Inactive: Andy Isabella

Tight ends: Maxx Williams 51/76; Darrell Daniels 23/34; Demetrius Harris 7/10

Offensive linemen: LT D.J. Humphries, C Rodney Hudson, RT Josh Jones 67/100; RG Max Garcia 41/61; LG Sean Harlow 38/57; LG Justin Pugh 29/43; RG Justin Murray 26/39

Did not play: G/T Koda Martin. Inactive: T Kelvin Beachum

DEFENSE (68 snaps, 19 players)

Defensive linemen: DE J.J. Watt 56/82; DT Zach Allen 28/41; NT Rashard Lawrence 20/29; NT Corey Peters 17/25; DT Leki Fotu 13/19; DE Michael Dogbe 12/18

Linebackers: ILB Jordan Hicks 68/100; OLB Chandler Jones 61/90; OLB/ILB Isaiah Simmons 60/88; OLB Markus Golden 45/66; ILB Zaven Collins 28/41; OLB Devon Kennard 17/25; OLB Kylie Fitts 1/1; ILB Tanner Vallejo 1/1

Did not play: ILB Zeke Turner. Inactive: OLB Victor Dimukeje

Defensive backs: CB Byron Murphy Jr., CB Marco Wilson 68/100; S S Budda Baker, S Jalen Thompson 67/99; CB Robert Alford 51/75

Did not play: CB Antonio Hamilton, S Charles Washington, S Deionte Thompson

Inactive: CBs Luq Barcoo, Tay Gowan

SPECIAL TEAMS (29 snaps, 38 players)

OLB Kylie Fitts 23/79; LB Tanner Vallejo, LB Zeke Turner, S Chris Banjo, CB Antonio Hamilton 21/72; RB Jonathan Ward 18/62; TE Demetrius Harris 17/59; S Deionte Thompson 13/45; TE Darrell Daniels, K Matt Prater 12/41; DT Leki Fotu, P Andy Lee, LS Aaron Brewer 11/38; WR/KR Rondale Moore 9/31; S Charles Washington 7/24; T D.J. Humphries, T Josh Jones, G Max Garcia, G Sean Harlow, TE Maxx Williams, S Jalen Thompson, LB Isaiah Simmons 6/21; LB Jordan Hicks, LB Zaven Collins, S Budda Baker, CB Robert Alford, DT Zach Allen 5/17; G/T Koda Martin 4/14; WR Antoine Wesley, DE J.J. Watt, NT Corey Peters 3/10; G Justin Pugh, CB Marco Wilson, LB Markus Golden 2/7; G Justin Murray, CB Byron Murphy Jr., NT Rashard Lawrence, DE Michael Dogbe 1/3