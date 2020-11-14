The Cardinals lost a golden opportunity to jump into first place in the NFC West last week when they lost to Miami.

This Sunday, Arizona gets another shot to take down a current playoff team, the 7-2 Buffalo Bills. With a win, the Cardinals set themselves up again to take first pace in the division on Thursday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks.

"This is the part of the season where you start to separate the contenders from the pretenders and you want to be a contender," cornerback Patrick Peterson said.

But, first things first . . .

How to watch/listen

TV: CBS with Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Cardinals Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM with Dave Pasch, Ron Wolfley and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Cardinals Spanish Radio: KHOV 105.1 FM: with Luis Hernandez and Rolando Cantu

Inside slant

In 2018, the Bills selected quarterback Josh Allen three spots ahead of the Cardinals pick, Josh Rosen. Allen had some growing pains early in his career, but this has been a breakout season for him and the Buffalo offense.

Allen is third in passing yards and sixth in touchdown passes and completion percentage in the NFL. His top target, Stefon Diggs, leads the league in receptions and yards after overtaking Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins in both categories last weekend.

That production is why the health of the Cardinals secondary is imperative.

Last week, the cornerbacks were reeling with an injury to Dre Kirkpatrick and Byron Murphy Jr. contracting the coronavirus. This week, they are both expected to be back and then some, with Arizona signing veteran Johnathan Joseph, who is expected to be active.

Arizona Cardinals

Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker missed multiple days of practice this week with a groin issue, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he feels strongly Baker will play.

"It means a lot," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "If you're going to play defense in his league these days, secondaries have to be on point, not just making plays from a physical perspective, but just being on the same page from a mental perspective."

Arizona's offense has some mismatches with the Bills defense.

The Cardinals have the fifth-best touchdown percentage in the red zone and the fourth-most rushing touchdowns. The Bills allow touchdowns on 64 percent of red-zone trips and have allowed the second-most rushing touchdowns this year. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has the majority of Arizona’s touchdown runs with eight. He had a career-high 106 yards rushing last week.

In addition, the Bills have allowed 126 rushing yards per game, something that Murray and running backs Chase Edmonds and Kenyan Drake (if available) will look to exploit.

The Cardinals offense is clicking, having scored at least 30 points and totaled at least 400 yards in each of the last four games. Buffalo’s offense had its best day of the year with 44 points last week, so another shootout in the Valley could be in the cards.

Who’s in, Who’s out

For the Cardinals, there are a lot of “official” questionables for Sunday. As mentioned, Baker and Kirkpatrick are listed as questionable but expected to return. Meanwhile, tight end Maxx Williams, safety Deionte Thompson and Drake are also questionable.

Drake is a game-time decision, per Kingsbury.

As for who is out, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips and guard Justin Murray won't play. Defensive tackle Leki Fotu was placed on reserve/injured Saturday.

Guard J.R. Sweezy is expected to start on the right side after being activated from reserve/injured Saturday.

For the Bills, the list of those out was fairly short Friday. Backup halfback Taiwan Jones and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips were declared out and Phillips was subsequently placed on reserve/injured. Safety Micah Hyde and offensive tackle Cody Ford are questionable.

On Saturday, news broke of a positive COVID-19 test for cornerback Josh Norman. That resulted in him along with close contacts tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe not traveling to the Valley.

Matchups to watch

Allen vs. Cardinals secondary

The Bills’ worst loss of the season this year was a 42-16 defeat to the Tennessee Titans. In that game, the Titans intercepted two passes and deflected seven others.

Field position was a key factor. Despite the Bills out-gaining the Titans significantly, the score was not close.

Allen has had 263 or more passing yards in seven of his starts. But, he can be inconsistent with his accuracy resulting in fluctuations in completion percentage. If the Cardinals can take away possessions on his missed throws, they can control the field position and tempo of the game.

The Cardinals don’t have a lot of interceptions this year, but they also have not had their full secondary yet.

Hopkins vs Diggs

Hopkins may need to wait until Buffalo’s bye week to catch Diggs in receiving yards, as the Bills have played one more game to Arizona this year. But, the catches title is on the table Sunday.

Hopkins may have kept it had he not drawn four pass-interference flags in the game against the Dolphins and made the catches. Hopkins is excited to compete with the best receivers in the league.

"Receivers, we work very hard in the offseason," Hopkins said. "I applaud every receiver that's doing great."

Another connection with these two: they were both traded during the offseason with Hopkins bringing in a second-round pick and Diggs a first-rounder. That left many scratching their heads.

Cardinals run game vs. Bills defensive line

The Bills allow 4.6 yards per carry, eighth-most in the league. In their two losses, they allowed a combined 384 yards on the ground.

The Cardinals struggled to run with Edmonds last week, as Murray was the lead rusher. Getting Drake back could help remedy that situation, but his status will be a game-day decision.

This could be another big game for Murray. Other quarterbacks have had success on the ground against Buffalo like New England's Cam Newton (54 yards) and Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (42 yards).

Predictions:

Howard Balzer: Cardinals win 30-27

Mason Kern: Bills win 34-28

Alex Weiner: Cardinals win 36-35

The line: Cardinals -2.5