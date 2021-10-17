    • October 17, 2021
    Cardinals-Browns Inactives: Byron Murphy Available for Arizona

    Cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson are active for the Arizona Cardinals against the Cleveland Browns.
    Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. is available against the Browns on Sunday.

    Murphy missed Week 5's game against the 49ers with a ribs injury he suffered the week before. 

    Cornerback Marco Wilson is also active after missing last week.

    The Cardinals gave a clue that this would happen by not promoting a cornerback from the practice squad like they did with Jace Whittaker last week. 

    Here is the Cardinals inactives list:

    Running back Chase Edmonds and right tackle Kelvin Beachum were questionable but will play.

    Here is the Cleveland inactive list:

    RB Nick Chubb

    CB A.J. Green

    LB Malcolm Smith

    T Jedrick Wills Jr.

    T Jack Conklin

    DT Tommy Togiai

    DT Andrew Billings

    Both starting offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills are inactive. 

    The Cardinals need to stop the run first, and put Cleveland is passing downs with the backup tackles. 

    Running back Nick Chubb is out but Kareem Hunt is in. The duo led the NFL's top rushing team through five weeks.

    Hunt will see more action that usual on Sunday. He is a terrific receiver out of the backfield. 

    While the Browns have some key offensive players out, they received good news on defense after having a long list of questionable players. 

    Defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadevon Clowney plus cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome are available. 

