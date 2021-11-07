Cardinals' Colt McCoy Shines in First Half Against 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals lead the San Francisco 49ers at halftime.

Despite the adversity of not having quarterback Kyler Murray or wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals controlled much of the first half and lead 17-7 against the 49ers.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy had a terrific start, completing 12 of 15 throws for 145 yards and no interceptions.

He also contributed nine rushing yards.

Arizona also utilized some trick plays, screens to get playmakers in space and running back James Conner to move the ball.

Conner gained 43 yards on 12 rushes, including two touchdowns. He now has 10 this season.

Running back Chase Edmonds limped off the field and did not return during the first possession. Conner had to help carry the load, and he did just that.

Highlight plays

Who knew Christian Kirk had this kind of an arm?

The wide receiver found Antoine Wesley in single coverage, nearly for a touchdown. Arizona scored on the next play with a Conner rush.

Edge rusher Chandler Jones finally picked up his sixth sack of the season and first since Week 1.

He is now the franchise's all-time leader in sacks, passing Freddie Joe Nunn.

Jones honored the late Nunn with a shirt under his jersey.

Kliff Kingsbury vs. Josh Norman

After a third-down 49ers stop in the red zone, tempers flared. 49ers cornerback Josh Norman was flagged for taunting and Kingsbury then for unsportsmanlike conduct. The ordeal led to this exchange between the two, with Hopkins as backup for Kingsbury.