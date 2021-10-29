My Take: Comeback Attempt Ends with Green's Back to His Quarterback

With a chance to win on a difficult night, the Cardinals were unable to finish with victory in their grasp.

In reality, this was a game the Cardinals had no business even having a chance to win.

But they did have that opportunity, and while the way the game ended was crushing on so many levels, the fact they were five yards away from a victory confirms the maturity that exists in the locker room.

The shock was evident during postgame interviews when head coach Kliff Kingsbury and several players talked in such hushed tones it was difficult at time to make out what they were saying.

We didn’t hear from wide receiver A.J. Green, who understandably was not made available by the team.

However, in past years pre-pandemic, Green would have been sought after in the locker room to find out what was going through his mind when he inexplicably failed to even turn around in the end zone, looking like he was blocking cornerback Rasul Douglas.

The one thing that absolutely could not happen in that circumstance was an interception. It was second-and-goal from the 5-yard line with 15 seconds remaining and running the ball was not an option with no timeouts left.

There was ample time for two safe passes in the end zone, and if they failed, a chip-shot field goal would have tied the game.

But somehow, Green appeared lost. Even if he wasn’t sure of the play-call or missed a possible check by quarterback Kyler Murray, in that situation a receiver has to look for the ball when he enters the end zone.

As Kingsbury said afterward, “We feel like it's a safe throw if he knew the route to run, no question. They brought zero and that was the right place to go with the ball. It just wasn’t communicated on some level.”

To say the last, this was a short week for the Cardinals, and practice time was minimal.

There were also injuries to center Max Garcia, who was inactive, defensive end J.J. Watt, who appears to be out for the rest of the season, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who missed significant time in the game with a hamstring issue.

We’ll probably never know if lack of practice this week contributed to the last play miscommunication. But it couldn’t have helped. Still, if Green simply turns toward his quarterback, even if he doesn’t make the catch, the ball likely falls harmlessly to the ground.

To be sure, the Packers were dealing with their own issues, and neither team played consistent football.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers passed for only 184 yards, completing 22 of 37 passes. That’s 8.4 yards per completion. However, two turnovers by the Cardinals gave the ball to the Packers at the Arizona 3- and 14-yard line and resulted in 10 points.

Their other two touchdowns came on a combined 26 plays for 166 yards and that took 14:49 off the clock. That helped Green Bay win the time-of-possession battle 37:35 to 22:25, which was clearly their goal coming into the game.

The Cardinals ran just 55 plays to Green Bay’s 72 and four of the Cardinals’ first five possessions lasted a total of 13 plays and gained only four yards. In the first half, they had 98 yards, 55 from one pass play to Hopkins.

Somehow, the offense came alive on their final three possessions with 234 yards on 35 plays and two touchdowns. Prior to the ill-fated final possession, the Cardinals had only 240 yards.

Still, it sure looked like the night would end with another touchdown. But it wasn’t to be.

We will learn a lot about this team after what could be a deflating loss. But if they are as mature as they claim to be, it will be evident when they travel to San Francisco for a Nov. 7 game.

As running back James Conner said, after another two-touchdown performance, “We're not gonna put this on one guy; we're not going to do that. We just got to get back to it. There's not much to say when you lose. You just take it in, bounce back and see what you can do to learn from it.”

Hopefully, that will be the case with A.J. Green.