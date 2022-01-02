Cardinals-Cowboys Game-Day Morning Notebook: Conner 'Expected' to Play

History is on the line for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at the Dallas Cowboys, and it's not the right side of it.

The Arizona Cardinals will announce inactives 90 minutes before their 2:25 p.m. (Arizona time) game against the Dallas Cowboys kicks on Sunday.

That is a list of players worth monitoring, as running back James Conner, wide receiver Rondale Moore and defensive end Zach Allen are questionable.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported early on Sunday that there is optimism Conner will play despite dealing with a heel injury.

However, FOX Sports NFL writer and Good Morning Football host Peter Schrager later reported that Conner is not expected to play. Schrager also said center Rodney Hudson will suit up, but that was clear by Friday's injury report.

Conner was reportedly expected to play last week, too, and he was out against the Colts.

He did not progress throughout the day enough, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury ended up telling reporters that Conner was not very close to playing last week.

The Cardinals could sure use him against an 11-4 team.

Rookie Record at Risk

Former Cardinals wide receiver Anquan Boldin has held the NFL's rookie record for receptions with 101 since 2003.

No one had come within eight of him until this year.

Miami Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle is six away from passing Boldin entering Sunday when he takes on the Tennessee Titans.

Waddle has an additional week to accomplish this than Boldin did, but the former Alabama receiver also missed a game while on the COVID-19 list this season.

Waddle has had at least eight catches in each of his last four games.

Wrong end of history

Not many teams have had the Cardinals' 2021 season outlook. On Sunday, Arizona could become the first team to ever start 7-0 and then lose six games, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Cardinals are 3-5 since that seven-game start and currently not the same team without defensive end J.J. Watt or wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

They are underdogs on Sunday in Dallas, a critical game for both teams' playoff outlooks.

Arizona may need a win to either stay alive in the NFC West race or regain first place.

Dallas trails the Green Bay Packers by a game for the top seed.