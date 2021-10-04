Cardinals Dominant in Road Victory Over Rams

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-0 and snapped their eight-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Rams after picking up a 37-20 victory at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

From the beginning of the second quarter, Arizona dominated the game, outscoring the Rams, 30-3 until L.A. scored a late touchdown against several of the Cardinals backups.

Quarterback Kyler Murray continues to mature as the orchestrator of the offense. He did not turn the ball over, passed for 268 yards and picked his spots to take off or find his target on checkdowns.

He found receiver DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green for 67 yards each and tight end Maxx Williams for 66.

The Cardinals gained 216 yards on the ground, led by Chase Edmonds' 120.

When the Cardinals needed to close out the game in the fourth quarter on the ground, they were able to. Edmonds essentially iced Sunday's win with a 54-yard run on third down from the Cardinals 4-yard line.

"It feels good and obviously shout out to the big boys up front," Edmonds said postgame. "I think James (Conner) and I did a great job today of just putting the ball in the right spot."

On defense, the Cardinals were physical up front and in coverage. Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September, was held to five catches on 13 targets.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this was not a statement game even with the Cardinals sitting atop the NFC West now.

"We want to get a week better," Kliff Kingsbury said postgame. "Division games, we know, those are important. And I think we got better, we've got to continue to play better next week."

Kingsbury mentioned that the Cardinals had their best week of practice ahead of Sunday's win, and Murray believes that his coaches came up with their best game plan since he was drafted.

Next up, the Cardinals will back in Glendale to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5 on Sunday after playing three of their first four games on the road.