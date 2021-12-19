Cardinals Drop First Road Game of Season to Lions

The Arizona Cardinals failed to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday after falling to the Detroit Lions.

The Arizona Cardinals dropped their first road game of the season 30-12 against the Detroit Lions.

The loss snaps a seven-game road winning streak in which each victory was by double digits.

Sunday was Arizona's most lopsided loss of the season with quarterback Kyler Murray on the field and the first time the team has lost consecutive games in 2021.

Arizona had opportunities to clinch a playoff berth with a win two weeks in a row and squandered both.

Sunday was full of mistakes by Arizona, with plentiful missed tackles and ill-timed penalties.



The Lions started the game with a near nine-minute drive that resulted in a field goal. The Cardinals went three-and-out, in part thanks to a false start, and then Detroit capitalized with a touchdown drive.

The Cardinals never cut the deficit to one score after that.

Murray was not sharp, completing only 23 of 41 throws with a passer rating of 72.9. That was slightly more than his 72.1 rating on Monday night against the Rams. He entered the Rams game as the league leader in passer rating.

He was missing throws he typically completes over the middle and down the field.

Murray was not helped by his receivers much due to multiple drops.

The Cardinals were most efficient on the ground, but they did not run the ball much as they fell behind. Running back Chase Edmonds gained 53 yards on six carries in his first game since Week 9.

However, they had 13 rushing yards on six carries in the first half when they fell behind 17-0.

The Lions ran the ball very effectively against Arizona, with 2019 undrafted free agent from Kutztown University Craig Reynolds coming up from the practice squad to gain 112 yards on 26 attempts.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has seen the Cardinals a lot as a former member of the Rams. He has an eight-game winning streak as a starter against Arizona after passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns on Sunday.

The Lions managed to score a season-high 30 points without starting running back D'Andre Swift, tight end T.J. Hockenson and center Frank Ragnow.

Arizona drops to 3-4 since starting the season 7-0.

This stretch is reminiscent of last season when the Cardinals started 5-2 and struggled down the stretch.

The Cardinals have another short week ahead as they take on the Indianapolis Colts at State Farm Stadium on Christmas Day Saturday.