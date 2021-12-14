Cardinals Drop Third Straight Home Game; Fall to Rams

The Arizona Cardinals split the season series with the Los Angeles Rams after falling 30-23 on Monday Night Football.

The Arizona Cardinals had a chance to hold onto the No. 1 seed in the NFC, extend their lead in the division and clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015 with a win Monday night.

Instead, they fell 30-23 to the Los Angeles Rams in Glendale.

This was Arizona's third straight home loss, while it is 7-0 on the road.

The Cardinals were out-done in the trenches Monday night. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford consistently had time to throw, and used it to connect on multiple deep shots downfield.

Arizona struggled to find running room up front throughout the game, while Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald had three sacks and a tipped pass that was intercepted in the first quarter.

The Cardinals quickly fell into a two-score hole in the second half after they were tied 13-13 at the break.

Stafford connected on a 52-yard touchdown pass to wideout Van Jefferson in the opening 90 seconds.

Soon after, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was intercepted by linebacker Leonard Floyd, who tipped the pass to himself and returned it to the Arizona 19-yard line.

Los Angeles converted with a touchdown from Stafford to receiver Cooper Kupp following a third-down holding penalty against cornerback Robert Alford.

Murray has seven interceptions at home and just two on the road, part of the odd phenomenon of Arizona struggling at home while dominating away.

Still, Arizona had a shot at the end of the game.

They kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left to cut the deficit to seven, then rookie linebacker Zaven Collins recovered the ensuing onside kick.

But two flags against Cardinals offensive linemen essentially ended any chance of the comeback. Left guard Sean Harlow was called for holding on a play that Murray gained 15 yards to the Rams 37-yard line. On first-and-20, right tackle Kelvin beachum was flagged for a false start.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame that his team played very hard but not clean. Murray said he felt the Cardinals performed well, but made too many big mistakes like the two turnovers and seven accepted penalties.

"I thought the effort was as good as we've had as far as start to finish," Kingsbury said.

Murray finished with 383 passing yards on 49 tosses, but was sacked four times and had a passer rating of only 72.1 mostly thanks to two interceptions.

Wide receiver A.J. Green had seven receptions for 102 yards. He reached the 10,000 career receiving yards milestone in the first half.

Running back James Conner scored Arizona's two touchdowns. He has scored in seven straight games, which ties the club record held by John David Crow in 1959-60.

The Cardinals out-gained Los Angeles 447-356, but they came away empty on two red-zone trips.

"A couple of negative plays offensively; other than that I think we moved the ball well," Murray said postgame.

The loss drops Arizona to 10-3 on the season, one game ahead of the Rams in the NFC West.

The Green Bay Packers took over the top spot in the NFC due to the conference record tie-breaker.

Next up, the Cardinals will take on the Detroit Lions on the road this upcoming Sunday.