Cardinals Eager to Get Back to Work After Lopsided Loss to Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals want to learn from and move on from Sunday's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

"The sky is not falling."

Arizona Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum came into the press conference room and wanted to keep Sunday's 34-10 loss To the Carolina Panthers in perspective.

It was a miserable day for the Cardinals in all three phases of the game.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said his team was out-coached and out-played by a Panthers team that showed more urgency.

But this was Arizona's first loss of the season by more than three points, the only game it was beaten down from start to finish.

"Everything is not going to be peaches and cream; it's not going to be pleasant," Beachum said. "Sometimes you've got to find a way to battle through the adversity."

The Cardinals who took the podium after the loss had no intention of tossing the film away and forgetting about Sunday's outing.

There is a lot to clean up in this game from run defense, coverage, pass protection and turnovers.

But safety Budda Baker said that they won't dwell on their only loss of this variety either. The team has to get ready to go on the road and face the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

"For us, it's get back to work," Baker said. "When we win games, it's a 1-0 mentality. Same thing when we lose."

Defensive tackle Zach Allen added: "There's definitely lots to correct, but we will, I can promise you that. We will. I'm excited now to just get back at it, just get back to work. I think that's the mindset right now."

To put some of that work into context, Allen pointed out that Carolina used a trap run play that worked well against Arizona. He expects to see that more often now, and understands the defense needs to plug that hole before it becomes a bigger issue.

The Cardinals were without starting quarterback Kyler Murray and multiple key offensive players Sunday.

But Arizona holds itself to a higher standard than what was on display, regardless of injuries.

Backup quarterback Colt McCoy and Kingsbury said the team had a solid week of practice despite the players that were out and this performance came as a surprise.

"We've got to be ready to play and going into this game, I think we all felt pretty good," McCoy said. "We came out flat and didn't execute and got behind early and couldn't recover. We will be better."

At 8-2, the Cardinals will enter Week 11 in first place in the the NFC West no matter what the Los Angeles Rams do Monday night. They will have a bye week to get some of their key pieces rested and healthy for the final stretch that begins in Week 12.

But Beachum made the point that his team did not show itself to be a Super Bowl-caliber squad Sunday. Now, for the first time this year, they have the chance to practice off of a brutal loss and rebound.

"We cannot allow that to be who we are as the Arizona Cardinals," Beachum said.