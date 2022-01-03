Arizona Cardinals Win with Tough, Gritty Effort

Sunday in Texas wasn’t particularly pretty for the Cardinals, but it sure was gritty.

On an afternoon where this team wasn’t given much of a chance by those on the outside, the Cardinals kept their division hopes alive, but most importantly ended a three-game losing streak and are now one of only seven teams in the NFL with at least 11 wins. It was also their eighth win in nine road games this season.

As head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the 25-22 victory, “Nothing new. They've been resilient this entire time. No matter what's been said or thought outside of our building, those guys have worked their tails off and understand what we can be and we just got to keep fighting.

“Just proud of the effort. With all the things we had going on, the way guys stepped up, they played hard the entire game. We knew we were playing a great opponent and had to play clean football and we did for the most part.”

That they did. The offense fell one yard short of 400 yards and didn’t have a turnover against a defense that entered the game No. 1 in the NFL with 33 takeaways and 25 interceptions. However, most significant is that a Dallas offense that was averaging 409.5 yards a game (first in the NFL) and 4.5 per rush (eighth) totaled only 301 Sunday with a 2.6 average on the ground.

Running backs Ezekiel Elliott (9-for-16) and Tony Pollard (3-for-9) combined for only 25 yards on 12 attempts.

In addition, the Cardinals defense got the Dallas offense off the field eight times in 11 chances on third down, a 27.3% success rate for a team that was seventh in the NFL at 43.1.

Said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, “We've played good football, but we had too many penalties the last couple weeks. We had too many mistakes. So this week we talked about doing things the right way, the things that took no talent, right? Do those things better, focus on the ball and not be offsides. Don't get fouls on third downs. Those things we kind of fixed today.

“It still happened right before half. We had three penalties so that led to points. So, we're still a work in progress, but we got better this week and moving forward playing clean football is key. Right now, everyone's in it. Everyone's playing their best ball and so right now we can't lose games.”

Joseph acknowledged the adjustments that had to be made with cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Robert Alford unavailable.

“We changed some things this week. We had to being down your second and third corner,” he said. “Obviously, that was gonna be a tough out for us. But we were playing some different coverages, playing more Cover 2, bringing in more false pressures on first (and) second down to take care of those guys in coverage.

“That was the plan all week on the running downs, loading the box but having Budda (Baker) and those guys hold a show high and come down late to help our corners hold the coverage. So it was a good plan, the guys took the plan all week, executed the plan and it worked.”

Finally, Joseph said, “That was a tough offense to prepare for because they have a runner who could hurt you and have three receivers and a tight end who could hurt you along with (quarterback) Dak (Prescott) putting his offense in the best plays every D and D (down and distance). So it was tough, but our goal was to disguise and kind of force his hand to run it into certain looks and pass into certain looks.

“The last two drives I thought we had it nailed, but he made some plays versus those schemes. That's what good players do. But our plan was to dictate run or pass on first, second down.”

Concluded safety Budda Baker, who had a sack, tackle for loss and two passes defensed, “We always preach a 1-0 mentality and the last few weeks, we haven't done that. We noticed that eight players will be doing their job and two (or three) players wouldn’t. So this week, we focused on just do your job on whatever play it is. Just do your job; that's all it takes and we did that today.”