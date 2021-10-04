Arizona Cardinals End Rams Dominance

A 37-20 victory in California leaves the Cardinals alone in first place in the NFC West with a 4-0 record.

Now, that was impressive.

It was a game that flipped the script from the way the Rams had mostly dominated the Cardinals since Sean McVay became head coach in 2017.

34-7. 31-9. 32-16. 34-0. 33-0. Those were the scores in five of the eight games the Rams won heading into Sunday’s meeting in SoFi Stadium. In the eight wins, the Rams outpointed the Cardinals, 251-91. That’s an average of 31.4 to 11.4, not far off from the score when it was 37-13 late in the fourth quarter.

On this day, the Cardinals ran, they passed, played defense and most important had no turnovers while forcing two in a 37-20 victory that wasn’t even that close.

It looked like it would be when the Rams were leading 10-7 after the first quarter. However, starting with an 11-play, 94-yard drive that culminated in a 14-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to tight end Maxx Williams, the Cardinals outscored the Rams 30-3 until a final meaningless 75-yard touchdown drive that pushed their game total to 401.

Most impressive was the Cardinals jamming the ball down the Rams’ throats after stopping Los Angeles inside the 1-yard line on fourth-and-goal with 12:05 remaining in the game.

On third-and-7, running back Chase Edmonds burst through a massive hole for 54 yards. In a 94-yard drive that featured 11 running plays and bled 8:27 off the clock, Edmonds had 83 yards on six carries and James Conner had four carries for 14 yards.

Victory was assured when Matt Prater kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3:38 to play. As radio game analyst Ron Wolfley might say, “The Cardinals ripped the hearts out of the Rams’ chests.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said, “I thought both fronts of ours really played physical and set the tone. The defensive line; we knew we had to get in his (Matthew Stafford’s) face and try to disrupt the timing. He's such a great player, They still had some big-time plays, but I thought we did just enough to create some turnovers and then really turn the tide and then our offensive line.

“Max Garcia stepping in, Josh Jones sliding to tackle which he hadn't played much. To rush for over 200 yards in an NFL game, that's a big, big-time accomplishment.”

The Cardinals owned a time-of-possession advantage of 35:10 to 24:50 and at times made Stafford look like a quarterback on a new team.

They ran 75 plays to 64 by the Rams and totaled 465 yards, including 216 on the ground, which included minus-2 yards on two kneeldowns to end the game. Edmonds’ explosive final quarter gave him 120 yards on 12 attempts, while James Conner was 18-for-50 with another two touchdowns.

Murray contributed 39 yards on six runs and completed 24-of-32 passes for 268 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 120.3. The Cardinals were 8-for-13 on third down.

Once again, Murray spread the ball around, completing passes to seven different receivers, but no one had more than five receptions. You want balance? A.J. Green and Williams had five catches, while DeAndre Hopkins and Edmonds had four. Green had a 41-yard touchdown and tied Hopkins for the team lead with 67 yards, while Williams had 66.

Stafford was able to end the game with a stat line that wasn’t as good as it appeared. On the garbage-time touchdown drive, he was 8-for-8 for 69 yards and a touchdown to finish 26 of 41 for 280 yards with a rating of 89.5. At halftime, he was 11-for-21 for 145 yards and a 70.5 passer rating. He would have had a second interception had linebacker Isaiah Simmons’ hand not come up high and hit him in the head early in the third quarter.

When asked about the Rams’ eight-game winning streak, Kingsbury tried to downplay it. “That was really what we tried to avoid all week,” he said. “We just wanted to get a week better. We liked how we had progressed throughout the season. And I thought we had our best week of practice. And so the mantra was just say ‘Let's get a week better.’ We don't have to play outside of ourselves or try to do something spectacular. We get a week better, we'll be in good shape.”

Was it a statement game?

“Not a statement,” Kingsbury insisted. “Like I said, we want to get a week better. Division game; we know those are important. And I think we got better, we got to continue to play better. Next week, we got San Fran who essentially knocked us out of the playoffs last year. So we got to continue to play physical football and clean some stuff up.”