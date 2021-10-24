Cardinals Game Day Morning Notebook: Ertz's Charity Work, Isabella Trade Potential

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Houston Texans Sunday at 1:25 p.m. Arizona time.

Bettors evidently did not believe the Cardinals' 17.5-point favoritism earlier this week on sisportsbook was high enough.

The Cardinals are 20-point favorites as of Sunday morning.

Perhaps this is the result of head coach Kliff Kingsbury being back on the sideline after clearing COVID-19 protocol, although Arizona had little trouble beating the Browns without him last week, 37-14.

Andy Isabella

The Cardinals 2019 second-rounder has had virtually no impact on the team in games this season. The speedy wide receiver has played six total snaps, all on special teams.

He is buried on the depth chart by a deep receivers room, and NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Isabella could be dealt by the trade deadline Nov. 2.

"... teams were calling Arizona to no avail about the speedster prior to the season. Expect those calls to increase as the trade deadline draws closer," Rapoport wrote.

At this point, the Cardinals won't likely get anything near a second-rounder back for Isabella, but attaining another asset could be enticing if the team feels like it won't get much from him down the road.

Maxx Williams' message

Cardinals tight end Maxx Williams is done for the season, but he had a message for all tight ends Sunday morning:

Zach Ertz will make his Cardinals debut in Williams' place after Arizona acquired the former Eagle.

Ertz's work in the community

Sunday morning, Ertz tweeted out that he is already getting to work in the local community.

He was heavily involved in charity work in Philadelphia, and now he will bring that character to the Valley.

The Cardinals have scored plenty over the first six games.

J.J. Watt hype video