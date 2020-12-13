Methinks we don’t have to wait until Wednesday to learn who the NFC Defensive Player of the Week will be after the Cardinals’ 26-7 victory over the New York Giants Sunday.

On an afternoon where the offense was better but still frustrating at times, linebacker Haason Reddick had a record-breaking day with five sacks and the defense shut down the Giants to the tune of 159 total yards, 3.2 yards per play, 10 first downs, 81 net passing yards thanks to eight sacks for a loss of 64 yards and time of possession of 22:08.

Most important, the Cardinals had no turnovers, while the Giants had three. The average possession-start for the Cardinals was the 47-yard line while for the Giants it was their 18.

That led to a remarkable disparity in plays run from the opponent’s territory. The Cardinals had 46, including three kneel-downs at the end of the game, while the Giants had only four the entire game and those came on their only scoring drive.

Meanwhile, Reddick’s five sacks set a franchise record (he now has 10 this season), breaking the 4.5 sacks accomplished by Curtis Greer in 1983.n Two other Cardinals had four sacks in a game, Bertrand Berry and Chandler Jones with Jones' coincidentally occurring in a win last season over the Giants in MetLife Stadium.

Linebacker Markus Golden wasn’t surprised. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Golden “set the tone” for the defense with a strip-sack on the Giants’ fifth play of the game, and then returned the fumble 30 yards to the 9-yard line. The Cardinals failed to score, one of five times they couldn’t get in the end zone on seven red-zone possessions, but the defense wouldn’t be denied.

Golden said Reddick predicted on Wednesday he would have a big game, which Reddick believed happened because of watching tape with outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and defensive line coach Brentson Buckner to see “what could I do to make my pass rushes work.”

In addition, Reddick said the energy of the defense was off the charts. They told me, ‘Keep going, keep going.’ It was a mixture of that and want-to. The energy was different, the intensity was crazy. Everyone knew this was a game that was needed.”

Kingsbury acknowledged there remains “lots of room for improvement” on offense, especially in the red zone.

“They played good defense and we didn’t execute or have good play-calls,” Kingsbury said.

One of the two touchdowns was on a play that Kingsbury dead-panned was the way it was supposed to be executed when it clearly wasn’t.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was under pressure and threw a prayer to the back of the end zone that tight end Dan Arnold leaped, caught and got both feet down while maintaining control. That gave the Cardinals a 13-0 lead in the second quarter.

Arnold explained, “I tell Kyler every day in practice, ‘If you’re going to throw it to me in the end zone, throw it where no one else can get it.’”

The Cardinals totaled 390 yards, just above their 389.4 average, and ran 79 plays with a 4.9-per-play average. They were “efficient” according to Kingsbury and as a team were flagged for only four penalties for 22 yards.

Once again, there was some shuffling on the offensive line as Justin Murray played left guard when Justin Pugh left the game with a calf injury and rookie tackle Josh Jones saw his most extensive action of the season when right tackle Kelvin Beachum aggravated a back injury that led to him being added to the injury report Friday and listed a questionable.

Surely there were deep sighs of relief after the three-game losing streak was snapped and the final quarter of the season began with a win.

The victory moved the Cardinals to 7-6 and, most important, one game ahead of the 6-7 Minnesota Vikings, which lost 26-14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One victory now has the Cardinals in control of their own destiny with games remaining against Philadelphia, San Francisco and at the Los Angeles Rams.