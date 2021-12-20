Cardinals Hope 'Inexcusable' Performance Against Lions Becomes Wake-Up Call

The Arizona Cardinals were beaten in all phases in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The Cardinals believed they were a few avoidable mistakes from turning around last week's 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It was a messy performance, but one the team felt like was uncharacteristic in that way.

Instead of putting that behind them, the Cardinals doubled down on Sunday.

In a 30-12 loss to the previously undermanned Detroit Lions, Arizona committed 83 yards worth of penalties, went 0-for-4 in the red zone and trailed by double digits for nearly three full quarters.

Neither side of the ball stepped up, especially in the first half when the Cardinals fell behind 17-0.

"We missed some stuff that we just don't miss and there's no such thing as a 17-point touchdown and we've got to approach it that way if we get in the situation again," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "When we have opportunities, we've got to make plays."

The Cardinals fell to 3-4 in their last seven games after starting 0-7. Blaming quarterback Kyler Murray's three-week injury hiatus does not work since the team went 2-1 in those games.

The Cardinals were not just a winning team, but a dominant one through seven games. Only two of their victories were by one score.

"We've got the talent, we've got the coaches, we've got the leadership, it's all there," Murray said. "It's just about locking in and playing up to our capabilities . . . We have to be how we were at the beginning of the season . . . just lock in and be better."

Murray and linebacker Jordan Hicks told reporters they hope this becomes a wake-up call for the team. The playoffs are not far off, and the Cardinals have not put together a complete performance in some time.

Nothing about Sunday's outing screamed contender.

The Lions were more physical at the line, Cardinals players dropped passes and Murray was not sharp completing only 23 of 41 throws.

Detroit had to utilize 2019 undrafted free agent practice-squad running back Craig Reynolds due to injuries and COVID-19 cases. He gained 112 yards on 26 carries.

"Ultimately, we've got to rally," tight end Zach Ertz said. "This isn't a time to point fingers . . . we preach family and when things are going poorly, are we still a family? I think that's the message."

The Cardinals took a dive from contender to out of the playoff picture last season. That was a team that appeared formidable at times, but played far from its best football when the postseason approached. They were 0-2 in playoff clinching games last season and have now added two more losses to that tally.

Murray said this is not the same team. That has been a theme this year with the veterans added and growth throughout the Cardinals' roster and coaches.

But this is a crossroad.

After last season, Kingsbury talked about the team going in the right direction. They were better in 2020 than 2019, but they had the potential for more.

Will this be the same case in 2021?

The Cardinals put themselves in a better position to reach the playoffs. They failed to clinch a spot with a win on Sunday, but there are other scenarios that could send them through before long.

Hicks believes there is plenty of time to get back on the right foot in the final three weeks.

It is a game-to-game league after all. Momentum can swing.

But the Cardinals cannot perform like they did the past two weeks and make a run.

"The best thing we've done is take every week one at a time and focus on that, correct the mistakes that we've made," Hicks said. "We've got to take a step back, look at ourselves in the mirror and understand where we're at and understand opportunities ahead."

The Cardinals have another short week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, which visits State Farm Stadium on Saturday.

The Colts have won five of six games and will take advantage of Arizona's shortcomings if the Cardinals come out like Sunday.