Arizona Cardinals James Conner Inactive Again

    January 2, 2022
    Cardinals Inactive List Reflects Injury Issues

    Cardinals running back James Conner is out for the second consecutive game because of an injury to his heel.
    Another week and another game with Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner unable to play.

    Conner is one of six players inactive for the Cardinals against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

    Joining Conner, who has been on the injured list with a heel issue, are wide receiver/kick returner Rondale Moore (ankle), defensive tackles Jordan Phillips (knee) and Zach Kerr, cornerback Marco Wilson (shoulder) and tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder).

    Wilson was injured in last Saturday’s loss to Indianapolis, while cornerback Robert Alford is on injured reserve. The active cornerbacks are Antonio Hamilton, Kevin Peterson and Jace Whittaker. The latter two were elevated from the practice squad Saturday.

    Also elevated Saturday and active are defensive tackle Josh Mauro and tight end David Wells.

    Linebacker Tanner Vallejo, who was activated from reserve/injured, designated for return is active.

    Players questionable on Friday that are active are defensive end Zach Allen (ankle), safety Budda Baker (ribs) and guard Sean Harlow (illness).

    As expected, center Rodney Hudson, who was activated from reserve/COVID-19 this past week, is active.

    It remains unknown outside the Cardinals locker room what the starting offensive line will be with left tackle D.J. Humphries on the COVID list. Backup tackle Josh Miles is active.

    The Cowboys had no players on the report Friday with a game status linked to injury even though five players were listed: running backs Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and Tony Pollard (foot), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), wide receiver Malik Turner (calf) and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot).

    They are all active.

    The five players inactive are quarterback Will Grier, wide receiver Simi Fehoko, guard Matt Farniok, cornerback Maurice Canady and safety Israel Mukuamu.

