The rematch is set. After a 27-27 tie last season, the Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions once again. Arizona is 2-0 while Detroit is 0-2.

The Cardinals could be 3-0 for the first time since 2015 with a win, but Detroit's offense led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford has the best passing attack Arizona has seen thus far, per defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Broadcast Information

TV: Fox with Dick Stockton, Brady Quinn and Sara Walsh (sideline reporter)

Radio: 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station

Inside Slant

The Lions offense ran rampant at State Farm Stadium last season with 477 total yards. However, Arizona did not have cornerback Patrick Peterson due to suspension, outside linebacker Devon Kennard (who was on the Lions and had three sacks that game), inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell nor defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (questionable for Sunday).

That is a staunch difference in personnel.

The Cardinals have allowed the second fewest points per game over the first two weeks and have been lights out on third down (best rate in the NFL). Their biggest issue has been defending the run. The Lions throw more than they rush, but they have a deep corps of backs with former Cardinal Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson and rookie D'Andre Swift.

The Cardinals offense has a mismatch in their favor. The Lions have been the worst team in the league at stopping the run, allowing 204 yards per game. The Cardinals ran the ball well in Weeks 1 and 2, largely thanks to quarterback Kyler Murray who is the first player in the Super Bowl era to gain at least 150 yards on the ground with 500 through the air in the first two weeks of a season. The Lions have not contained scrambles well so far, and they have not faced a speedster quarterback like Murray.

Who's Out?

Cardinals:

Out: Wide receiver Christian Kirk (groin), center Mason Cole (hamstring)

Questionable: Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (neck)

Lions:

Out: Tight end Hunter Bryant (hamstring)

Doubtful: Cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring)

Questionable: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hamstring), safety C.J. Moore (calf), tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot)

The Cardinals lose a receiver in Kirk but gain one in KeeSean Johnson, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 reserve list this week. Several Cardinals coaches and receiver Larry Fitzgerald praised Johnson's camp, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he is excited for Johnson to get a chance. Cole's absence means second-year center Lamont Gaillard will get more experience in his second start and third game.

The biggest name questionable for the Lions is Golladay, Stafford's favorite target last season. He led the league in touchdown catches with 11 in 2019.

Trufant is a former Pro Bowler who would have added experience to a Lions secondary tasked with covering DeAndre Hopkins and Fitzgerald.

Matchups to Watch

Kyler Murray vs. Lions defense:

This week, Lions head coach Matt Patricia had high praise for the Cardinals quarterback. His rushing defense has struggled mightily this season, so if the Cardinals can run effectively, perhaps play-action and options could open the field for Murray to show off his speed. More on Patricia's comments here.

Larry Fitzgerald vs. Adrian Peterson:

The two future Hall of Famers are still performing at high levels in their mid-to-late 30s. Fitzgerald is 37 and caught seven passes last week. Peterson is 35 and has averaged 6.4 yards per carry this season. Both have opportunities to reach milestones on Sunday with Peterson six carries away from passing Barry Sanders on the all-time rushing attempts list and Fitzgerald two catches away from Jerry Rice's record for most receptions in one stadium. AllCardinals publisher Howard Balzer broke down the significance of the matchup here.

Lions run game vs. Cardinals defensive line:

Several Cardinals defenders spoke this week about the team's shortcomings defending the run, having allowed over 100 yards in both games. The Lions have run efficiently, although abandoned it while trailing last week. Sunday could be a test for how the Cardinals can adjust defensively. More here.

A Historical Matchup

The Lions came into the league in 1930 as the Portsmouth Spartans. They faced the Chicago Cardinals in their third game. These are two of the five oldest franchises in the NFL, and they have faced off 67 times in history.

Strong First Impressions

Hopkins owns the NFL record for most catches during the first two games with a new team. The record was 19, and Hopkins already has 22 grabs. He will need eight more to have the record for most catches during the first three games on a new team.

Predictions:

Howard Balzer: Cardinals, 30-16

Mason Kern: Cardinals, 31-27

Alex Weiner: Cardinals, 34-28

Vegas spread: Cardinals -5.5