Cardinals Miscommunication Seals Loss to Packers

A late interception resulting from a miscommunication ended the Cardinals comeback bid against the Packers.

The Arizona Cardinals had a chance to take the game Thursday night.

Trailing 24-21 against the visiting Packers, Arizona drove nearly the length of the field following a goal-line stop. The Cardinals had the ball on the opposing 5-yard line with 15 seconds remaining.

Quarterback Kyler Murray took a two-step drop and threw the ball to the back shoulder of wide receiver A.J. Green, who was one-on-one with the cornerback.

But Green never turned around.

It looked as if he was blocking cornerback Rasul Douglas, like he had no clue the ball was coming his way. Douglas made an impressive catch inbounds, icing the win for Green Bay as Green looked the other way.

Douglas was previously on the Cardinals practice squad for a month until the Packers signed him to their active roster Oct. 6.

The loss, Arizona’s first of the season, resulted in some natural frustration from the Cardinals after the game.

"I mean we feel like it's a safe throw if he knew the route to run, no question," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said postgame. "They brought zero, that was the right place to throw the ball, just didn't communicate on some level."

Kingsbury said that the Cardinals got exactly what they wanted as far as having Green in single coverage on the outside. The head coach mentioned that Green did not run the route that was checked.

"After the fact, we both know we weren't on the same page, and it cost us. But we'll be better because of it," Murray said.

Murray said he did not talk to Green right after the game as emotions were running high.

Thursday wasn’t a clean game from Arizona. Its offense struggled mightily in the first half while the defense had trouble containing the run.

There were also injuries, as wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed much of the game with a hamstring issue and linebacker Zaven Collins hurt his shoulder in the first half.

But, when the moment was brightest, both sides of the ball stepped up.

The Cardinals defense faced a first-and-goal situation on their own 1-yard line. They kept the Packers away from the end zone and got the ball back with time for the offense to drive.

"That fourth-down stop is what this defense is," linebacker Jordan Hicks said postgame. "It's what we've been all year."

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard batted quarterback Aaron Rodgers' pass away on fourth down.

Arizona then moved the ball 94 yards down the field to set itself up for the win.

Murray was 5-for-6 on the drive before the turnover.

Now the Cardinals need to find ways to put a loss behind them for the first time this year.

Murray is confident they will do just that and not let it snowball.

"It's a very mature group," Murray said. "We've got a lot of old veterans, a lot of leaders on this team. I don't think we'll let that happen. So I'm confident in us bouncing back and forget about this one."

Running back James Conner said that his team is resilient and won't let one play define it.