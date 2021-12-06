Arizona Cardinals Featured Seven From Sunday

The NFL’s look at Sunday’s games highlighted milestones reached by the team and quarterback Kyler Murray.

In recent weeks, the Cardinals were seemingly ignored by the NFL in a statistical look they take each week called Seven From Sunday.

After Arizona’s 33-22 Sunday win over the Chicago Bears, the release from the league highlighted four milestones reached by quarterback Kyler Murray in his return to the field after missing the team’s pervious three games.

Murray totaled four touchdowns (two passing, two rushing) in the Cardinals' 33-22 win at Chicago. The Cardinals improved to 7-0 on the road this season and are the third team ever to win seven consecutive road games within a single season, each by at least 10 points, joining the 1984 San Francisco 49ers and 1968 Dallas Cowboys.

Murray has 10,092 career passing yards and became the fourth-youngest player (24 years, 120 days old) to reach 10,000 passing yards in NFL history, surpassing Cam Newton (24 years, 191 days). Only Drew Bledsoe (23 years, 299 days), Jameis Winston (23 years, 303 days) and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino (24 years, 63 days) reached the mark at a younger age.

Murray has 13 career games with both a passing and rushing touchdown since entering the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, tied with Dak Prescott (13 games) for the third-most such games by a quarterback in his first three seasons all-time. Only Cam Newton (20 games) and Josh Allen (16) have more.

Murray has 20 career rushing touchdowns and joined Cam Newton (28 rushing touchdowns) and Josh Allen (25) as the only quarterbacks with at least 20 rushing touchdowns in their first three seasons in the Super Bowl era.