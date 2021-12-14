Cardinals Not Discouraged by 'Not Clean' Performance vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals made a plethora of big mistakes in Monday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but they still managed to have a chance to win in the final minute.

GLENDALE — "We just got to be cleaner, and we will be cleaner."

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green said that to reporters after a 30-23 defeat against the visiting Los Angeles Rams Monday night.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury then came in and said he felt like his players gave one of their best efforts of the season, it just was not a clean game.

Two turnovers, seven penalties and some huge plays allowed on defense proved too tall an obstacle to overcome. The Cardinals were also just two-for-four on fourth- down attempts.

"I thought the effort was as good as we've had as far as start to finish," Kingsbury said. "Guys continued to battle and continued to stay in the game. But just not clean enough in any phase."

Many of their costly errors came at inopportune times.

The Cardinals were up 3-0 and had the ball in the red zone in the first quarter, but quarterback Kyler Murray's pass got tipped at the line of scrimmage and then intercepted. He claimed postgame that it would have been a touchdown had it not been deflected.

One of Arizona's two turnovers on downs was in the red zone as well.

Murray's second interception led to LA starting a possession from inside the Arizona 20-yard line, and the Rams scored a touchdown soon after.

Even that score benefitted from a third-down defensive holding call against cornerback Robert Alford.

Despite trailing by as many as 14, the Cardinals had a chance to tie the game with 34 seconds left after corralling an onside kick.

But, back-to-back penalties by offensive linemen erased that opportunity.

There is a laundry list of moments that went horridly wrong in this game for Arizona, and Green mentioned they shot themselves in the foot too many times to win.

Yet, the Cardinals still gained 447 net yards, 22 first downs and had a chance in the closing seconds.

"I thought we just had a a couple of negative plays offensively, other than that I think we moved the ball well," Murray said postgame. "I think we executed at a pretty high rate . . . I'm not discouraged by what happened in the game."

Murray did not have his sharpest night with the turnovers and some missed throws downfield. But he made some special plays when needed, like a 16-yard run to get into field-goal range with one second left in the first half.

Kingsbury had high praise for the performance.

"It's the most proud I've been of him since I've been here as far as his effort," Kingsbury said. "I thought he fought and created and did everything he could to keep us in that game."

It was a much more positive post-loss press conference than usual.

The Cardinals understand their season did not just end. They still lead the division by a game with four to play and are a threat for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

As Murray said, "Everything is in front of us."

Arizona can clinch a playoff spot next week in Detroit against the one-win Lions.

And while having confidence and assurance is important, the team also knows it cannot commit the mistakes it did Monday night in order to make a run.

"The sky is not falling," defensive end Zach Allen said. "(We're) 10-3, obviously, but we can't just hide behind what we've done in the past. That was December football. So we've got to step up to the challenge."