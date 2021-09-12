Cardinals Open Season with Impressive Road Win over Titans

The Arizona Cardinals got up big Sunday after strong performances on both sides of the ball.

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-0 after defeating the Tennessee Titans 38-13 on the road to open the 2021 season.

This was a one-sided game for most of it, jump-started by linebacker Chandler Jones’ strip-sack that set up a touchdown in the first quarter.

That score, a touchdown catch by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the back of the end zone, put Arizona up 10-0, and the Titans never got back within a single-digit deficit.

Jones led the way for a defense that held Tennessee to 248 net yards.

He had five sacks, a career-high, and two forced fumbles, both recovered by the defense.

He passed the 100-sack mark for his career, doing so in the eighth-fewest games in NFL history.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. and linebacker Isaiah Simmons stood out in coverage. They combined for five pass deflections and Simmons added an interception and a team-leading nine tackles (seven solo).

The defense held 2020 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry to 58 yards on 17 carries.

On offense, quarterback Kyler Murray unleashed his bag of tricks.

He completed 21 of 32 throws for 289 yards, four touchdown passes and had a passer rating of 121.0. He also ran for 20 yards, including another touchdown.

Some of his most impressive throws came from unconventional positions, like this one:

And this one off his back foot:

Hopkins was the leading receiver with six grabs, 83 yards and two scores. Christian Kirk also had two touchdown catches with 70 yards on five receptions.

Rookie Rondale Moore gained 68 yards on four catches, with his longest play coming on a 29-yard screen.

The Cardinals will host the Vikings next week. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. Arizona time.